Who Is Roshan? The Man Who Married Anchor And Actor Anushree In A Traditional Ceremony

Anushree Weds Roshan: Kannada television anchor and actress Anushree tied the knot with businessman Roshan on August 28, 2025, in a private ceremony held at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The event brought together family, friends, and select figures from the Kannada film and television industry, making it a closely-knit yet widely talked-about celebration.

The day began with customary wedding rituals, where bright decorations and traditional music set the tone for the occasion. Guests witnessed the emotional moment when Anushree, visibly moved, accepted the mangalsutra from Roshan, marking the official union according to Hindu traditions. The bride wore an orange silk saree, while Roshan appeared in a beige silk shirt and veshti.

A Look at Roshan and Anushree's Journey Leading Up to Their Wedding

Roshan, Anushree's husband, comes from Kodagu, Karnataka. He initially pursued a career in information technology before venturing into entrepreneurship. Reports indicate that their marriage was arranged with the consent and blessings of both families. Though Roshan has largely maintained a low public profile, his connection with Anushree has drawn attention due to her prominent status in the Kannada entertainment industry.

Anushree, a Tulu-speaking native of Surathkal, Mangalore, has been a familiar face in Karnataka's television landscape for over a decade. She started her career as a host on a phone-in music show on Namma TV and later gained popularity with ETV Kannada's "Demandappo Demandu." Her television journey also includes participation in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1, as well as hosting multiple high-profile award shows and events such as the Suvarna Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, and Celebrity Cricket League.

Transitioning into films, Anushree debuted in Benkipatna, for which she received the NAK Media Achievement Award for Best Debut Actress. She also earned the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Dubbing Artist for the 2011 film Murali Meets Meera and has played lead roles in other Kannada films, including Uppu Huli Khaara. Over the years, she has become one of the highest-paid television anchors in South India, balancing her television and film commitments effectively.

The wedding's pre-ceremony events, including the mehendi and haldi, were celebrated with traditional yellow attire and a festive atmosphere. Fans of Anushree shared their congratulations and blessings on social media.

While Anushree continues her career in television and cinema, this marriage marks a new chapter in her personal life.