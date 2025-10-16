Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 Date And Broadcast Time: When And Where To Watch

Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025: The Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 will reach television audiences over three evenings, with the channel set to telecast the event on October 17, 18, and 19. The broadcast begins each evening at 6:30 PM and continues until 10:30 PM. The telecast will feature performances, award presentations, and curated highlights for viewers at home.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, this year's edition will feature popular television personalities Anushree, Niranjan, and Akul Balaji as hosts. They will lead viewers through a schedule that combines performances, tributes, and award announcements. The awards will be presented in several key categories, including Favourite Actor, Favourite Actress, Favourite Jodi, Favourite Serial, Favourite Reality Show, and Favourite Anchor. In addition to these, several special recognitions were also presented during the ceremony.

The Kutumba Awards have long served as a platform for the Zee Kannada network to acknowledge its artists and technical teams. The 2025 ceremony continues this tradition while introducing new segments that highlight behind-the-scenes contributions and long-standing associations. Apart from the awards themselves, the telecast will include game segments, music and dance performances, and short retrospectives on memorable moments from the channel's history.

Rishabh Shetty and Other Notable Guests

Among the invited guests this year are filmmaker and actor Rishabh Shetty and actress Rukmini Vasanth. Members of the Mysore royal family are also noted as guests. One featured segment was a short 'Weekend with Ramesh'-style spotlight with Rishabh Shetty, in which he shared personal recollections from his career.

The 2025 edition coincides with Zee Kannada's 19th anniversary, marking nearly two decades of the channel's presence in the regional entertainment landscape. The event also comes at a time when the network has expanded its content slate with new serials such as Naa Ninna Bidalaare, Karna, and Shree Raghavendra Mahatme, and launched its sister channel, Zee Power.

The awards bring together performers, creators, and viewers in a celebration of Kannada television. Viewers can tune in to Zee Kannada on October 17, 18, and 19 from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM to watch the telecast.