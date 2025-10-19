Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 Winners List: Who Won What? Best Serial, Actor, Actress & More

Photo Credit: Zee Kannada PR Image

Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 winners list: Zee Kannada elevated entertainment with the Kutumba Awards 2025 as the event showcased a blend of glamour and emotion. Hosted by Anushree, Niranjan, and Akul Balaji, viewers enjoyed unforgettable performances over three nights.

The awards show honoured excellence in six main categories: Favourite Actor, Actress, Jodi, Serial, Reality Show, and Anchor. Besides these categories, numerous other winners were also announced. This year's edition went beyond awards with special tributes and star-studded performances that celebrated the spirit of the Zee Kannada family.

Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 Guests: Rishabh Shetty Graces Stage- Who Performed?

Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Mysore King Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar graced the stage, adding their own charm. The highlight of Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 was Weekend with Ramesh Miniature where Rishabh Shetty shared personal stories from his journey.

Deepak Sriramulu, Business Head of Zee Kannada and Kannada ZEE5, expressed his excitement about the event. He said in a statement released by the channel's PR team, "The Kutumba Awards 2025 have been a spectacular celebration of talent, creativity, and the incredible spirit of our Kannada television family." He highlighted that this year marks 19 years of Zee Kannada.

The awards continued to celebrate the heritage and innovation of Kannada television. The event brought together industry stars and creative minds for three evenings filled with joy and pride.

When And Where To Watch Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025? OTT And TV

The Zee Kannada Kutumba Awards 2025 aired on 17th, 18th, and 19th October from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM on Zee Kannada. The event promised an immersive experience celebrating talent across various categories, and it surely didn't disappoint.

In case you missed watching the awards ceremony on Zee Kannada, you can stream it online on ZEE5.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to all the winners.