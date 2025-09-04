Zee Kannada To Host ZEE Writers Room, Dance Karnataka Dance & Comedy Khiladigalu Auditions In Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 04 September 2025: Zee Kannada, known for discovering fresh talent and nurturing creativity, is now calling aspiring writers, dancers, and comedians to showcase their skills. With auditions lined up for Zee Writers Room, Dance Karnataka Dance, and Comedy Khiladigalu on 7th September 2025 in Bangalore, this initiative brings together three exciting opportunities under one umbrella, giving dreamers a platform to shine on and off screen.

With this unique opportunity, Zee Kannada aims to empower Karnataka's talent pool in multiple creative fields. Zee Writers Room, aligned with Zee's 'Yours Truly, Z' philosophy, is designed to discover fresh voices in storytelling. Budding writers will get a chance to take a written test, post which they move through evaluation rounds. Selected participants will join the Writers Room where they will be mentored by industry experts and contribute to ZEE's upcoming content lineup.

Audition Details:

Zee Writers Room

Venue: St. Sofia Convent School, #6, 10th Block, 2nd Main, Nagarabhavi, Bangalore

Date: 7th September 2025

Time: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

Contact: 9900207711

Simultaneously, Zee Kannada has also announced auditions for two of its biggest reality shows, Dance Karnataka Dance and Comedy Khiladigalu. Dance Karnataka Dance is encouraging dance enthusiasts from the age of 6 to 60, to showcase their dancing talent. While Comedy Khiladigalu is looking for participants between 16 and 60 who can entertain with their comic timing. For both the auditions, participants must carry a passport-size photograph and valid address proof.

Audition Details:

Dance Karnataka Dance & Comedy Khiladigalu

Venue: Higher Secondary School, RV Road, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

Date: 7th September 2025

Time: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Contact: 9513134434

By announcing the auditions for these three shows, Zee Kannada reaffirms its commitment to giving opportunities to diverse talent, whether it's through powerful storytelling, graceful dance, or rib-tickling comedy.

Stay tuned to Zee Kannada & Zee Power for all entertainment updates!