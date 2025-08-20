ZEE Launches Its New Channel ‘ZEE Power’ In Karnataka!

Bengaluru, 20 August 2025: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), one of India's biggest and most loved media companies, has been entertaining millions of viewers for over three decades with a rich bouquet of General Entertainment Channels (GECs) across languages. Known for creating shows that become part of people's daily lives, ZEEL has consistently redefined television entertainment in India. In Karnataka, Zee Kannada has grown to become more than just a channel - it is a household name, a trusted companion, and a true celebration of the Kannadiga spirit. Riding on this incredible legacy, ZEEL is now ready to take the Kannada entertainment experience to a whole new level with the launch of its most ambitious channel - "ZEE Power".

Launching on 23rd August 2025, ZEE Power is set to break the mold and create a fresh era in entertainment. It is not just a channel but, it is a vibrant, energetic, and inclusive space where fiction meets reality, where drama meets inspiration, and where culture meets innovation. With a bold mix of high-voltage serials, socially engaging reality shows, inspiring women-led narratives, blockbuster movies, festival specials, and regional sports events, ZEE Power will be the go-to destination for the modern Kannadiga.

Zee Power will appeal to every generation, capturing the imagination of the youth, offering excitement for male audiences, and continuing to place women at the heart of its storytelling. Every show is designed to stir emotions, spark conversations, and keep viewers hooked from the first frame to the last.

Raghavendra Hunsur, Chief Content Officer, ZEEL, said, "ZEE Power is a bold step forward for Kannada television. We are forging shows that capture the heart and challenge the mind, weaving the comfort of classic stories with the thrill of modern tales. Our fiction will be crisp and powerful, our reality shows will be thought-provoking yet entertaining, and our movies will reflect the pulse of the audience. With ZEE Power, we are creating a destination that will inspire, entertain, and connect with people like never before."

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer - South & West, ZEEL, said, "The launch of ZEE Power is a milestone for us in Karnataka. We have listened closely to our viewers and understood their desire for more variety, stronger concepts, and content that mirrors their aspirations. This channel is designed to be fresh, fast-paced, and full of surprises, appealing to audiences across age groups. With its unique mix of fiction, non-fiction, and movies, ZEE Power will not only entertain but also set new benchmarks for Kannada television."

Bhaskar Iyer, Business Head, ZEE Power, said, "Our vision for ZEE Power is to create a channel that excites, inspires, and engages audiences from the very first day. The shows will be high on drama, high on energy, and high on relevance, ensuring that every moment feels worth watching. We are bringing in gripping serials, innovative reality formats, and stories that showcase strong, fearless characters. This is not just entertainment, it's a celebration of the spirit and ambition of modern Karnataka."

Zee Power, a first-of-its-kind hybrid Kannada channel, is launching an exciting line-up of shows, including four fiction series - Rajakumari, Shubhasya Sheeghram, Jodi Hakki, and Gauri, one reality show - Halli Power, and a devotional show - Bhavishya Darshana. The overall agenda of these shows is to encourage families to watch television together, reviving the tradition of shared viewing experiences. In a world where individual screens dominate, these shows aim to bring back the quintessential family time that was once a cherished part of daily life. While the shows will telecast from 25th August, the channel will begin with a grand launch event on 23rd August.

Rajakumari

Rajakumari is the story of a brave girl adapting to city life. She is an ambitious and determined young woman who is set out to achieve her dreams. With an entrepreneurial spirit, she is aiming to establish a successful sweet shop on her own. Rajakumari despite any formal education is portrayed as a street-smart and entrepreneurial young woman, is sure to be an aspiration to many. The show will telecast every day at 7:00 PM on Zee Power starting 25th August.

Gauri

Gauri's story focuses on her unwavering dedication to her family's happiness. Airing at 7:30 PM every day, the show will witness Gauri go to any lengths to ensure her family's well-being, even when faced with challenging situations, such as crossing paths with her own sister. The story explores how she navigates these difficulties while staying true to her ideologies.

Jodi Hakki

Jodi Hakki explores the clash of ideologies between Akshara, who believes in the power of education, and a village head, Bhuvaneshwari, who believes that money is the solution to all problems. Akshara's marriage to the antagonist's illiterate son highlights the differences between her and the hero, Rudra, who is driven by instinct. This thought-provoking show will telecast every day at 8:00 PM.

Shubhasya Sheeghram

Shubhasya Sheeghram, airing at 8:30 PM, is a family drama about a mother wanting her four daughters settled. The story follows Shubha, who takes charge to find a match for her sister who has a hearing impairment, leading her to Yuvaraj Aras. The show challenges societal norms around marriage and physical disability, highlights middle-class values and the chemistry between Yuva and Shubha, promises a blend of family drama and romance.

Halli Power

Halli Power will be hosted by the charismatic Akul Balaji and will telecast every day from 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, presenting an engaging narrative of how city-based girls adapt to the rhythms of village life, navigating unique challenges along the way.

Bhavishya Darshana

Viewers can start their day with insight and inspiration on Zee Power with Bhavishya Darshana. Airing every morning from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM, this show delves into astrology and other devotional topics, providing a thoughtful beginning to your day.

With ZEE Power, ZEEL is set to energise the Kannada television space with a bold new identity that reflects ambition, and creativity. The launch represents a commitment to push boundaries and open fresh avenues for storytelling in the state. It's not just about what viewers will watch, but how they will experience television with more connection, more excitement, and more reasons to tune in. As the countdown to 23rd August 2025 begins, ZEE Power is ready to make its mark as the next big destination in Kannada entertainment.

Feel the Power with ZEE Power from 23rd August 2025!