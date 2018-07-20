 »   »   »  Ring Road (Ring Road Shubha) Movie Review: Effort Of Girls Aptly Rewarded

Rating: 3.0 /5

Director: Priya Belliappa

Producer: Ranjini Ravindra Das



Casting: Khushie, Duniya Vijay, Nikita Thukral, Prem, Sringara Kitty, Avinash, Malavika, Sanjjanaa Galrani and others...



After many controversies Ring Road (Ring Road Shubha) has been released today, October 22 as a gift for Dasara festival for Kannada audiences.



Though the movie starts up with the disclaimer saying, all the incidents portrayed in the movie is not related to any person, somewhere Ring Road depicts the real murder incident of software engineer Girish, by his fiancée Shubha in Bangalore which took place in 2003.



Ring Road Story:

Ring Road (Ring Road Shubha) is a murder story weaved around character Shubha played by (Kushie). The movie is all about the difficulties faced by the group of girls who heads for film making. Will the girls end up making film of a real life incident? This forms the crux of the story.



The script portrays mixed feelings, pychological percepetions, traumas of the character Shubha.



Performances:

Actress Kushi has given the best performance in the movie as Shubha. Duniya Vijay and Nikitha Thukral play husband and wife in the movie. Though they have paired for the first time the actors have sizzled through their acting. There are many characters included like Lovely Star Prem, Sringar Kitty, Sanjjanna, Malavika, Avinash and others in the movie. Though the characters come and go they have given justice to their what roles.



Technical Aspects:

The team of girls have selected good script, but they failed to execute it. The main drawback of Ring Road is slow-moving screenplay through-out the movie. There are many sequences in the movie which makes the viewers yawn and relax back! However, the team effort by girls is much appreciated.



Overall:

Watch Ring Road (Ring Road Shubha) for the best attempt of director Priya Belliappa and team effort by a bunch of women. The story of murder mystery and film making is a one-time watch.