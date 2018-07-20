 »   »   »  Viraat Movie Review: Darshan All The Way!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Darshan, Chaithra Chandranath, Isha Chawla, Vidisha, Srinivasa Murthy Director: H Vasu

Director: H Vasu

Producer: C Kalyan



Casting: Darshan, Suhasini, Sumalatha, Ravishankar, Isha Chawla, Chaitra Chandranath, Vidisha, Sadhu Kokila & Bullet Prakash.



Darshan's Viraat is making lots of noise in social media. The movie has been released in more than 250 theatres today, Jan 29, all over Karnataka.



Did the movie meet the expectations of fans? Will Darshan see a huge success from the movie? Read the review below...



Story:



Viraat is completely a masala entertainer dedicated to the fans of Darshan. Viraat Prasad (Darshan), son of a prominent business man wants to resolve electricity problems all over Karnataka, by taking up a huge thermal project which is eyed by an antagonist Mr Singh (Ravishankar).



Who bags the whopping thermal project is a one-line story of Viraat. Apart from thermal project, Viraat portrays politics, love, action and patriotism.



Performances:



Darshan is the show man! His stylish looks throughout the movie can be appreciated. He is paired opposite three female leads Isha Chawla, Chaitra Chandranath & Vidisha. Isha Chawla & Vidisha are debuting in this movie, while Chaitra had already been introduced through Prem's DK.



Isha plays a daughter of a saint, Chaitra Chandranath is Darshan's secretary & Vidisha works for an NEO. Among three heroines, Chaitra has given good performance.



Veteran actress Suhasini attracts audiences as Chief Minister. The actress has lived the role. As usual, Ravishankar plays a baddie in the movie which is more or less like a old wine in a new bottle!



Technical Aspects:



Nothing new about the script, Viraat is an ultimate action entertainer dedicated to Darshan's fans. Repetitive dialogues by Darshan & Ravishankar. The film-makers have missed out on the comedy timing which is the most important entertaining aspect, audience look for.



Music:



Music could have been better, as it has been composed by Kannada film industry's renowned maestro V Harikrishna. BGM is poor and not impressive.



Verdict:



Viraat is yet another masala entertainer of Darshan, dedicated to his fans! Watch without expectations.