 »   »   »  Mungaru Male 2 Movie Review

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Ganesh, Ravichandran, Neha Shetty, Aindrita Ray, Ravishankar P Director: Shashank(Kannada Director)

Mungaru Male 2, the sequel of Mungaru Male, is truly 'Preetham's Prem Kahaani.'

Director: Shashank



Cast: Ganesh, V Ravichandran, Neha Shetty, Aindrita Ray, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila



Synopsis

Preetham(Ganesh), is the only son of business tycoon Suryakanth(Ravichandran). There are no secrets between them.



An impulsive Preetham jumps into anything he finds 'exciting'. And comes out of it, the minute he finds it boring.



On a completely unplanned train journey to Rajasthan, he meets Nandini. Both find each other very exciting. And, they become so called 'temporary boyfriend-girlfriend'. They enjoy as though there is no tomorrow.



One fine morning, in the middle of a desert, Nandini disappears and leaves no clue about her whereabouts.



Back home, Preetham tries to get back to his normal lifestyle, but fails miserably. His dad makes him understand that Nandini is his 'true love'. And Preetham sets out to find Nandini. From here the story unfolds in a very interesting pattern & makes the love story, so memorable.



Performances

Ganesh excels in portraying the 'new Preetham' so naturally. His expression, 'Ya! sure' becomes his trademark in this film as opposed to his earlier long dialogue style. The father & son relationship is portrayed so well. The duo's performance is heart touching in all the key emotional scenes.



Ravichandran looks like a real father with an emotional volcano inside. Saadhu's comedy is mind blowing. Nandini, played by Neha Shetty, is really promising.



Technicalities

Dialogues are just enough. Soothing songs by Arjun Janya are complimented by good camera work by Shekarchandra. The background score glues you to each scene.



Watch it without comparison & calculation, you will see many fresh things. The film is a visual feast. Evidently, the first half is vibrant & dry while the second half looks so cool but packed with high energy sequences.



The love between the boy and girl, father and son & brother and sister, is depicted in a very genuine style. However, if only the length of the film was a bit short, it would have been more modern.



Overview

Director Shashank makes a modern love story for today's youngsters. He gives enough proof for why it is called Mungaru Male 2. And he triumphs at the end by stating 'real love is never boring'.



This is a user review; the movie was not reviewed by a FilmiBeat staff.