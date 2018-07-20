 »   »   »  Shivalinga Movie Review: A Film That Has Something For Everyone!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Shiva Rajkumar, Vedhika, Urvashi, Pradeep Rawat, Sadhu Kokila Director: P. Vasu

Producer: K A Suresh



Casting: Shivarajkumar, Vedhika, Urvashi, Sadhu Kokila, Pradeep Rawat, Malavika Avinash, Avinash, Ashok and Vinaya Prasad.



The most awaited movie Shivalinga has released today, Feb 12. The movie is directed by P Vasu and produced by K A Suresh.



According to the film-makers the movie is releasing in more than 250 and odd theatres all over Karnataka. Touted to be a horror-thriller, Shivalinga stars Shivarajkumar & Vedhika in the lead roles.



For the first time Shivarajkumar has acted in a different genre and he is playing a CID officer on-screen. After the success of Killing Veerappan, Shivalinga has huge expectations in the audiences as well.



Will Shivalinga meet the expectations of fans? How is the acting of actors Shivarajkumar & Vedhika as an on-screen pair? Read the review below....



A CID Officer Shivarajkumar plays a CID officer in Shivalinga. The story opens up with a murder mystery. Directed by P Vasu, the film stars Vedhika opposite Hatrick Hero.

Vedhika She plays the bold and beautiful wife of Shivarajkumar in the movie Shivalinga. The performance of the actress needs appreciation.

When The Murder Mystery Unfolds There are many characters in the movie and each character plays a very important role unfolding the murder mystery.

The Lead Pair Though the actors Shivarajkumar & Vedhika have paired up for the first time, they look very promising as a lead pair in Shivalinga.

Urvashi Veteran actress Urvashi plays mother of Shivarajkumar in the movie Shivalinga.

Pradeep Rawat Telugu actor who is known for his antagonist roles in the movies has roped in to play to the role of a baba of a mosque in Shivalinga.

Sadhu Kokila Sadhu Kokila popularly called as 'Sadhu Maharaj' plays best supporting actor & as well as a comedian in the horror thriller Shivalinga.



Shivalinga Story:

Shivalinga is a story weaved around a murder mystery. The story opens up to excitement & anticipation in each and every frame. Shivalinga turns more interesting when the murder mystery is seen linked to heroine Vedhika! Who is the character called Rahim in the movie? Clear all the confusions by watching the movie in the nearest theatres.



Shivalinga Performances:

After Killing Veerappan, Shivarajkumar has once again won the hearts of the audiences after his challenging performance in Shivalinga. He plays a very stylish yet strict CID officer & he has completely given justice to his role.



Along with Shivarajkumar, actress Vedhika plays a very matured and beautiful character as Shivarajkumar's ladylove. She plays a very competing role to the Hatrick Hero, which is yet another pivotal character in the movie.



There are many supporting characters included in Shivalinga among which audiences will love watching Urvashi and Sadhu Kokila. Each supporting character in the film has equal importance, in wrapping up the murder mystery.



Apart from actors, the film-maker have included a pigeon in the movie and it is as importance as any other character.



Shivalinga Technicalities:

Even before the release of Shivalinga, the audiences were anticipated to watch the movie just for the direction of P Vasu, who earlier gave Apthamitra, Aptharakshaka & Drishyam.



The director has written a brilliant, gripping and interesting story for Shivalinga. The screenplay is entertaining and fast paced.



Music and BGM plays a crucial role which is greatly supported by eye-catching cinematography.



Verdict:

Shivalinga is a horror-thriller that has something for everyone. It is a complete family entertainer.