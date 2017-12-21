 »   »   » Anjaniputra Movie Review

Rating: 3.0 /5

The much awaited action commercial flick, Anjaniputra, an official remake of Vishal starrer Poojai, has hit screens across Karnataka amidst much fanfare and celebrations. Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar who is riding high on the success of his last outing, Rajakumaara, is eyeing to hit the bull's eye this time around as well.

Let's see what Anjaniputra has to offer to the audience.



Actors: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramyakrishna, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravishankar, Manohar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikanna

Music: Ravi Basrur

Producer: MN Kumar

Banner: MNK Movies and Jayashreedevi Productions

Cinematography: Swamy J

Directed By: A Harsha



Story



The movie runs on two parallel threads where the protagonist of the movie will be seen tackling two different problems simultaneously. If one problem deals with a certain land case involving the antagonist then the other issue will be a face-off between the protagonist and the antagonist with a different reason.



Anjaniputra, has a pretty formidable subject as it touches a certain national issues and thus, making the content of the movie a strong one.

