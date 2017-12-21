 »   »   » Anjaniputra Movie Review

The much awaited action commercial flick, Anjaniputra, an official remake of Vishal starrer Poojai, has hit screens across Karnataka amidst much fanfare and celebrations. Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar who is riding high on the success of his last outing, Rajakumaara, is eyeing to hit the bull's eye this time around as well.
Let's see what Anjaniputra has to offer to the audience.
Actors: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ramyakrishna, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravishankar, Manohar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikanna
Music: Ravi Basrur
Producer: MN Kumar
Banner: MNK Movies and Jayashreedevi Productions
Cinematography: Swamy J
Directed By: A Harsha
Story
The movie runs on two parallel threads where the protagonist of the movie will be seen tackling two different problems simultaneously. If one problem deals with a certain land case involving the antagonist then the other issue will be a face-off between the protagonist and the antagonist with a different reason.
Anjaniputra, has a pretty formidable subject as it touches a certain national issues and thus, making the content of the movie a strong one.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Puneeth's Performance
Chikanna's Comedy
Ravi Basrur's BGM
Harsha's adaptability to the native language
Downside
Action Episodes
Second Half
Performances
It's undoubtedly Appu's show all the way. This man oozes tons of energy in almost all aspects of cinema. Be it acting, dance or fights, he is all around the screen and truly is an asset to the movie.
Rashmika Mandanna is cute and has delivered what is expected out of her. The romance quotient which has been worked out between Puneeth and Rashmika is good making it a pleasant segment in the first half.
Sadhu Kokila and Chikanna offers the comical relief to the audience where the latter shines bright. Ramyakrishnan and Ravishankar grab the attention in their restricted roles.
Technical Aspects
Harsha is a good technician who knows his craft well. He knows the art of scripting a commercial venture which could cater to both family and mass audiences. Though the first half of Anjaniputra is interesting and easily passable, the second half of the movie falls flat and predictable. The action episodes are quite like the original version and indeed more suited to the Tamil audience.
Cinematography and editing are adequate while songs are just an ‘okay fit' in the movie. But it's the background music by Ravi Basrur which comes in as one of the highlights of the flick.