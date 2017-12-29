 »   »   » Chamak Movie Review: A Fun-filled Movie Laced With Good Amount Of Family Drama!

Technical Aspects

Suni has steered the ship with a superlative script and great commitment. His dialogues are catchy and so are his directional skills. One gets a feeling that the young director could have been a bit more focused though.



Judah Sandhy's songs are pleasant and his background music is one main assets of the movie.



Cinematography is not quite commendable to Santhosh Rai Pathaje's calibre and editing, too, fails to garner audience's appreciation.





