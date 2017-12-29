 »   »   » Chamak Movie Review: A Fun-filled Movie Laced With Good Amount Of Family Drama!

When a specialist in dialogue writing collaborates with the king of dialogue delivery, then the result would be nothing less than a smashing success. Golden Star Ganesh and Simple Suni's much-anticipated Chamak has hit the screens today. A small teaser had raised the bars of expectations of the movie and had assured loads of fun and entertaining elements throughout the movie. Let's check out if the Chamak falls under the said category.
Actors: Ganesh, Rashmika Mandanna, Sadhu Kokila, Girish Shivanna, Raghuram, Akshay Nayak, Dheeraj Shetty
Music: Judah Sandhy
Producer: TR Chandrashekar
Banner: Crystal Park Cinemas
Cinematography: Santhosh Rai Pathaje
Directed By: Suni
Story
Khush, a gynaecologist, gets into a wedlock with Khushi, a student. They appear to be a discreet couple when they are with each other. However, their originality narrates a different story, which will be hidden within themselves. Khush's characterisation is sketched with a what goes around comes around concept while Khushi is seen as a calm, innocent and pure soul and she begins to transform as the movie transpires. Hidden emotions of both Khush and Khushi unleashing forms the crux of the story.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Rich production values
Ganesh's charm
Excellent background music
Script
Suni's direction
Downside
Choppy editing
Mediocre screenplay
Cinematography at parts
Performances
When the movie features Golden Star Ganesh in the lead, entertainment will be guaranteed to the audience in abundance. He is a bundle of talent who scores big time with his expressions, timing, dialogue delivery and emotional quotient. Rashmika Mandanna is cute and is an apt fit to the role. Both Ganesh and Rashmika have complimented each other on-screen, making it a pleasant watch for the audience. The rest of the cast have filled their respective spaces adequately.
Technical Aspects
Suni has steered the ship with a superlative script and great commitment. His dialogues are catchy and so are his directional skills. One gets a feeling that the young director could have been a bit more focused though.
Judah Sandhy's songs are pleasant and his background music is one main assets of the movie.
Cinematography is not quite commendable to Santhosh Rai Pathaje's calibre and editing, too, fails to garner audience's appreciation.