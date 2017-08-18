 »   »   » Kaafi Thota Movie Review: A Beautifully Crafted Crime Thriller By T. N. Seetharam!

Kaafi Thota is a murder mystery movie but differentiates others from the same genre with a strong screenplay and a nail-biting suspense that is guaranteed to keep the audience at the edge of their seats until the very end.
Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: T. N. Seetharam
Music: Anoop Seelin, Mithun Mukundan
Cinematography: Ashok Cashyap
Cast: Radhika Chetan, Raghu Mukherjee, Rahul Madhav, T. N. Seetharam, Sudha Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Sundar Raj, Veena Sundar and others.
Plot Of Kaafi Thota:
The plot of Kaafi Thota is simple yet brilliantly made, which revolves around a murder. Maithili (Radhika Chetan) is the centre of the story, who is an orphan and at the same time, owner of a big coffee estate that is worth more than 200 Crore Rupees.
At this juncture, Maithili falls in love with a budding yet victorious lawyer Niranjan (Raghu Mukherjee). Eventually, the lawyer, who is not into Maithili and her affection, deserts her which leads to Maithili's loneliness.
Enter Charlie, a charming guy who happens to meet Maithili. As time passes by, the two get married and settle down happily in the big coffee estate. Just when everything seems to be going fine, Maithili is murdered brutally.
Who kills Maithili and what might be their motto form the crux of the story.