 »   »   » Kaafi Thota Movie Review: A Beautifully Crafted Crime Thriller By T. N. Seetharam!

Performances:

Radhika Chetan Radhika Chetan has previously proved her mettle as an actor starting from her debut film, Rangitaranga. In this movie too, Radhika has excelled in convincing that her character Maithili is almost real, by her acting.

Raghu Mukherjee Although Raghu Mukherjee's acting prowess could have been utilized more, he has still done a fantastic job by essaying the role of a triumph craving lawyer.

Rahul Madhav Rahul Madhav, a Malayalam actor has made his Sandalwood film debut with Kaafi Thota and has done an incredible job. His portrayal of Charlie's character is perfect and has executed it without an effort.

T. N. Seetharam The speciality of T. N. Seetharam is that he often casts himself in the role of a lawyer that fights crime for good. His portrayal of a strict yet duty fearing lawyer in the movie reminds of his serials. He excels in the courtroom scenes.

Other Characters Along with the above mentioned actors, other seasoned actors have given an unparalleled performances. Be it Samyukta Hornad or Sudha Belawadi or Veena Sundar, they all have proved to be second to none in their roles.



Overview:

T. N. Seetharam took a 10 year hiatus from Sandalwood and with Kaafi Thota, one can fearlessly say that he is back with a bang!



The film succeeds in bringing a lot of inquisitiveness to the audience's mind. Kaafi Thota has all the necessary elements of a suspense crime thriller and delivers what is promised.



T. N. Seetharam has successfully excelled in keeping the suspense under wraps until the very last moment of the climax scene.



The first half of the movie goes by easily with lots of complicating things going on in Maithili's life. As the film transitions into the second half, pace of the movie quickens up and lots of twists are bound to make the audience bite their nails till the very end.



Having watched Kaafi Thota, one can easily say without much effort that it is indeed T. N. Seetharam's piece of artwork. His signature style twists and suspense is all present in the film.



For those who like T. N. Seetharam's serials are bound to exclusively enjoy this movie, especially the courtroom scenes, sans the love story in the first half.



Any film reviewer can easily sense the presence of a strong and crisp screenplay which is written in a smart manner, thereby showing the hardwork of the creator. It can be genuinely felt here.



Kaafi Thota sparks a lot of curiosity in the minds of its audience. Even though the entire story revolves around just a murder, T. N. Seetharam's way of telling it is the main selling point.



Kaafi Thota is a family entertainer with no usage of vulgarity in any sense. When it comes to the technicality, Ashok Cashyap deserves a special mention for his camera work and cinematography.



Yet another speciality of this movie is that there are only two songs in the entire movie which further eases the watching experience and makes for a good watch. Both the songs are melodious and addictive that leaves them ringing in your ears, long after exiting the theatre halls.



Despite all that, we felt that the story had a lot of capacity to be dealt with in detail. T. N. Seetharam, an expert in the same field, could have tackled this story part by part instead of cramming it all within two and a half hours.



Verdict:

If you are looking out for a suspense thriller cinema this weekend, you might as well catch up on Kaafi Thota with your dear ones.



Do let us know about your views on the movie in the comments section, provided below.