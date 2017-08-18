 »   »   » Kaafi Thota Movie Review

After a long wait, T. N. Seetharam is back to directing feature films. The ace television serial director had made his film directing debut with Meera Madhava Raghava (2007). Now, after almost a decade later, he is all set to release his latest offering - Kaafi Thota, a romantic-thriller. Following in the steps of another filmmaker Pavan Kumar, T. N. Seetharam has opted for crowd-funding and he has produced the film along with 29 other donors. Interestingly, he has also acted in the movie as a Lawyer, which is altogether another big reason to watch this movie.

Plot Of Kaafi Thota

Kaafi Thota is a film about a married couple, who live happily in their secluded haven in a coffee plantation. All is well until a murder is committed inside the couple's plantation. The answer to who was murdered forms the crux of the story.



Cast

Take a look at the cast of Kaafi Thota



