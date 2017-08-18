 »   »   » Kaafi Thota Movie Review

After a long wait, T. N. Seetharam is back to directing feature films. The ace television serial director had made his film directing debut with Meera Madhava Raghava (2007).

Now, after almost a decade later, he is all set to release his latest offering - Kaafi Thota, a romantic-thriller. Following in the steps of another filmmaker Pavan Kumar, T. N. Seetharam has opted for crowd-funding and he has produced the film along with 29 other donors.



Interestingly, he has also acted in the movie as a Lawyer, which is altogether another big reason to watch this movie.



Plot Of Kaafi Thota

Kaafi Thota is a film about a married couple, who live happily in their secluded haven in a coffee plantation. All is well until a murder is committed inside the couple's plantation. The answer to who was murdered forms the crux of the story.



Cast

Take a look at the cast of Kaafi Thota



Radhika Chetan Radhika Chetan plays the wife of a rich and well-to-do coffee plantation owner. The couple are happily married and have a daughter. All is well until one night a muder is committed, thus beginning the main story line of the movie.

Raghu Mukherjee Raghu Mukherjee plays the role of a coffee plantation owner who is married and is wealthy. He is so wealthy that he does not know people have an eye for their property, which also gives a major twist in the plot.

Samyukta Hornad Samyukta Hornad plays the role of a young damsel, who is the daughter of the owners of the coffee plantation. All is well until she is approached by a budding lawyer, who has devious thoughts.

Rahul Madhav Rahul Madhav plays an interesting character of a budding lawyer in the film. His character's entry is the onset of the film's main story.

Other Characters Rajesh Nataranga has played the role of a supporting lawyer, while, T. N. Seetharam also has played the role of a lawyer who is instrumental in apprehending the real criminals. Sudha Belawadi, Veena Sundar and Sundar Raj all play supporting roles in the film.



Stay tuned as we will keep you updated....