 »   »   » Mass Leader Movie Review

After a crucial long wait, Dr. Shivarajkumar starrer Mass Leader has finally released in over 300 theatres across Karnataka. Narasimha, who previously has directed Rose, has definitely upgraded his skill sets and is back with a film that might as well be declared a mega-blockbuster in days to come. It feels really good to see Shivarajkumar don the cap of an army officer in Mass Leader.

Plot Of Mass Leader



Mass Leader tells the story of a patriotic army officer who, accompanied by his 2 comrades, fights terrorists to keep the nation safe. The story takes a turn when the terrorists up the ante and take it to a personal level and bring destruction upon the protagonist. How the protagonist avenges his grief forms the crux of the story.



Cast & Crew Of Mass Leader



Shivarajkumar Shivarajkumar has brilliantly essayed the role of an army officer at the border, sworn to protect the nation. All is well until a group of antagonists target the protagonist's personal life, thereby changing it and the protagonist as well.

Vijay Raghavendra & Guru Jaggesh Vijay Raghavendra and Guru Jaggesh play the 2 comrades of the protagonist. As both the comrades' characters absorbs the tragedy that strikes the protagonist's life, they swears to stand by him till his last breath.

Pranitha Subhash Pranitha Subhash plays the love interest and wife of the protagonist in Mass Leader.

Loose Maada Yogi Interestingly, this is the first time Loose Maada Yogi will be seen in a complete antagonistic role. His role in the film is better watched than described.

Aashika Ranganath & Vamsi Krishna Aashika Ranganath's role in the movie is the sister of the protagonist.

Vamsi Krishna, the famous Tamil actor has a very special role in the movie wherein he is seen romancing the protagonist's sister. There is a lot more to his character in the movie than just that, which should only be watched.

Other Characters Baby Parinitha Kitty has played the daughter of the protagonist, while, Prakash Belavadi played the role of a corrupt politician who is hell bent on destroying the nation for his greed.



Stay tuned for the full review of Mass Leader..

