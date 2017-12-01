 »   »   » Mufti Movie Review: Intense, Bold And Raw!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Not very often would you get to see a terrific multi-starrer movie in the Sandalwood industry, but when you do get one, it would call for some terrific celebrations. This coming together of two heroes is indeed a feast for the fans who are inclined towards mass and action movies. If one hero is the recent sensation of a blockbuster action movie, then the other veteran is the synonym of the said genre.

Sandalwood King Shivarajkumar and Roaring Star Sriimurali have come together in an intense, bold and raw movie, Mufti. The trailer cut had been extremely impressive and one could draw close reference of shots with Ugramm.



Mufti has one of the widest releases for a Kannada movie, as the flick is bracing 400+ theatres across the state. So, has the movie won over the audience? Is it a winner at the box office?



Cast: Shivarajkumar, Sriimurali, Shanvi Srivastava, Vasishta.N Simha

Editor: Harish Komme

Cinematography: Naveen Kumar

Music: Ravi Basrur

Director: Narthan

Producer: Jayanna and Bhogendra

Production Company: Jayanna Combines



Upside & Downside UPSIDE

Characterization and Performances

Background music

Catchy dialogues

Exquisite camerawork

DOWNSIDE

Slow narrative

Comedy track



Technical Department Debutant director Narthan has proved his mark in his very first outing. The sketch of lead characterizations, hero elevation sequences, dialogues and the entire making has been treated with utmost care and Narthan commands centum for his dedication and movie treatment. He is sure to be the next big thing in Sandalwood.

Ravi Barsur is an asset to the movie. The background music sends both the actors fans into tizzy and sets up an electrifying atmosphere in theatres.

Naveen Kumar's cinematography work reminds us of Ugramm memories and Harish Komme's slick editing compliments the former's work.



Performances Sriimurali is continuing his momentum of choosing and delivering better quality movies. He is powerful, masculine and effective. Be it his expressions or screen presence, he has nailed it. Shanvi and Chaya Singh are adequate. Devaraj and Prakash Belawadi have given their usual best.

The highlight of the movie, along with Sriimurali is Karunada Chakravarthi Shivarajkumar. Shivanna is energetic, intense and steals the show. He elevates the movie with his power-packed performance. Arguably, Shivanna's introduction is one of the best hero introduction scenes of late.



Verdict



The weekend is here and you need to be pampered. Grab your tickets and watch Mufti to experience a good movie.