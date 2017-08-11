 »   »   » Mass Leader Twitter Review: Take A Look At What The 'Netizens' Have To Say!

Mass Leader, which has intrigued many, has released state-wide today, August 11. The film had raised a lot of expectations and curiosity due to Shivanna's get-up in it.
A plethora of die-hard fans of Shivarajkumar have already finished watching Mass Leader on the first day, first show. Some of them who are active on social media have given updates about the movie.
Having seen the film, the audiences seem content and are expressing their happiness on their Twitter accounts in the form of their tweets.
They have expressed their honest opinions about the movie, about the things that they liked and about the things that weren't needed in the movie.
So, without wasting time, let us quickly have a brief glance at all the Mass Leader tweets review..
Three Cheers To Shivanna!
One of the twitter users and a Sandalwood movie fan has said that the movie is awesome in the first half. He has further complimented Loose Maada Yogi's acting in the film and has said that Shivarajkumar's expressions are ultimate.
Mamata Bannerjee's Shadow
Another Twitter page has tweeted that the story in first half of the movie is very close to Mamata Bannerjee's and Congress' politics of jihadis. They have further mentioned that they are waiting for the war in the second half.
Shivanna-Yogi Combination Is Excellent
Another Twitter page has expressed their happiness in seeing Shivanna and Yogi share screen space. They have mentioned that Shivanna and Yogi excel in the first half of the story, which is about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.