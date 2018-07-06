 »   »   »  6ne Maili Review: A Good Watch That Takes You For An Adventurous Ride!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Actors: Sanchari Vijay, Krishna Hebbale, Raghu Pandeshwar, Mythri Jaggi, Dr. Janvi Jyothi, RJ Nethra, RJ Sudesh

Music: Sai Kiran. S

Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts

Producer: Shailesh Kumar

Directed By: Seeni

Story

A bunch of adventurous trekkers set out for trekking in the dense forest of Dhavalagiri. The story takes a serious and curious turn when they go missing mysteriously. The mystery behind their baffling desertion lingers at the 6th mile of the trekking spot. What happens to them? Will they return safe? Or will they meet the same fate as similar to other characters of various other flicks of the same genre? All these are answered in the movie.

Upside

Short runtime and racy screenplay, which make the film a riveting experience.

The performances of all the lead actors

Screenplay and its execution

Downside

Follows the similar template of other movies of the same genre

Performances

Performances are commendable and each & everyone deserves an equal pat on the back for their rendition. Sanchari Vijay is a highly talented actor and the National award winner has come up with an extremely good performance as the lead character. RJ Nethra is convincing with their natural rendition of performances.

Krishna, Jaggi, Raghu and the other supporting casting are equally good in their provided space.

Technical Aspects

Director Seeni has packaged the product in an efficient manner. The movie has an intriguing screenplay, which keeps the audiences glued to the narrative pattern. The storyline of the movie is fresh and the script has loads of elements in it, which are sure to raise the curisoty element in the minds of the audiences. The best part is the run time of the flick and the director has kept it short, which makes the story not elongated or prolonged beyond its point.

Sound mixing is the key for movies like these and the department has done a commendable job and thus offering the audiences a good theatre experience. Sai Kiran deserves a special applause for his work while cinematography and editing are equally appealing while the overall package is considered.

Final Verdict

6na Maili has specialties associated with it. The film is rightly a good watch which will take you for an adventurous ride.