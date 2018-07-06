English
 »   »   »  6ne Maili Review: A Good Watch That Takes You For An Adventurous Ride!

6ne Maili Review: A Good Watch That Takes You For An Adventurous Ride!

Posted By: Mayur Javali
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rating:
    3.0/5

    Actors: Sanchari Vijay, Krishna Hebbale, Raghu Pandeshwar, Mythri Jaggi, Dr. Janvi Jyothi, RJ Nethra, RJ Sudesh

    Music: Sai Kiran. S

    Banner: Sri Sathya Sai Arts

    Producer: Shailesh Kumar

    Directed By: Seeni

    6ne Maili Review: A Good Watch That Takes You For An Adventurous Ride!

    Story

    A bunch of adventurous trekkers set out for trekking in the dense forest of Dhavalagiri. The story takes a serious and curious turn when they go missing mysteriously. The mystery behind their baffling desertion lingers at the 6th mile of the trekking spot. What happens to them? Will they return safe? Or will they meet the same fate as similar to other characters of various other flicks of the same genre? All these are answered in the movie.

    Upside

    Short runtime and racy screenplay, which make the film a riveting experience.

    The performances of all the lead actors

    Screenplay and its execution

    Downside

    Follows the similar template of other movies of the same genre

    6ne Maili Review: A Good Watch That Takes You For An Adventurous Ride!

    Performances

    Performances are commendable and each & everyone deserves an equal pat on the back for their rendition. Sanchari Vijay is a highly talented actor and the National award winner has come up with an extremely good performance as the lead character. RJ Nethra is convincing with their natural rendition of performances.

    Krishna, Jaggi, Raghu and the other supporting casting are equally good in their provided space.

    Technical Aspects

    Director Seeni has packaged the product in an efficient manner. The movie has an intriguing screenplay, which keeps the audiences glued to the narrative pattern. The storyline of the movie is fresh and the script has loads of elements in it, which are sure to raise the curisoty element in the minds of the audiences. The best part is the run time of the flick and the director has kept it short, which makes the story not elongated or prolonged beyond its point.

    Sound mixing is the key for movies like these and the department has done a commendable job and thus offering the audiences a good theatre experience. Sai Kiran deserves a special applause for his work while cinematography and editing are equally appealing while the overall package is considered.

    Final Verdict

    6na Maili has specialties associated with it. The film is rightly a good watch which will take you for an adventurous ride.

    Read more about: 6ne maili
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue