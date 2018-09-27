 »   »   »  Ambi Ning Vayassaytho Review: A Neat, Decent Family Entertainer That Will Win Your Hearts

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Ambareesh, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudeep, Sruthi Hariharan, Ugramm Manju Director: Gurudatha Ganiga

After close to a decade, Rebel Star Ambareesh is seen in a full-length role in a movie which is titled on the legendary actor. Playing his actual age with superficial aspects in Ambi Ning Vayassaaytho, Ambi will be seen attracting the family audience with the movie. The movie is co-produced by Jack Manju and Kichcha Sudeep, while the latter has penned screenplay for the movie as well. Let's check out what the movie has in store for the audience.

Ambareesh (Ambareesh), an ex-stunt man in the film industry, leads a retired life with his well-settled son and his family. Being a livewire by nature, Ambareesh is unable to sit idle at home and hence, ventures out to earn a job for himself to eliminate boredom. It is during this process where he invites a series of troubles to his son, which puts the latter in embarrassing and difficult situations.



Being fed-up with his dad's antics, the son reprimands his father to adopt a typical retired life at home. Ambareesh then decides to step out of his house on a sole biking trip to seek freedom. He encounters a gang of old-aged bike riders, where he unfolds his love story during his youth days.



This is where younger Ambareesh is shown in the form of Kichcha Sudeep and younger Suhasini's role (Nandini) is being donned by Shruthi Hariharan. An expected, meeting, love blossoming and an inevitable break-up happens between the duo, which finally cuts the flashback to the present day's scene.



Fellow bikers persist Ambareesh to re-set his trip in quest of the lady love to exchange pleasantries. Ambareesh happens to meet Nandini eventually.



What transpired between the young love birds to not unite in their youth days? What happens between Ambareesh and Nandini? Will Ambareesh's son realize his mistake and miss his father? All these form the rest of the plot.



The story is penned by actor-director Dhanush for the original Tamil verion, Pa. Pandi and the same has been used without disturbing the core plot in the Kannada version. The screenplay has been tweaked slightly by Kichcha Sudeep, suiting the aesthetics and nativity of Kannada movies.



Arjun Janya has once again impressed with his numbers and background score. The songs have already been chart-busters, which had ensured quite a good inquisitiveness amongst the audience towards the movie.



Cinematography by Jebin Jacob and editing by Kiran is adequate. Gurudatta Ganiga's directorial skills can be deemed positive, if not too superior, as the movie is more a rip-off from the Tamil version, leaving no room for specials compliments to the director.



It is always a delight to watch Ambareesh on screen for his subtle expressions and majestic voice. Though he looks pretty tired and rigid, owing to the age and health factor, one wouldn't expect much of antics from the legendary actor. His presence throughout the movie itself is the biggest takeaway for the audience.



Suhasini is at her usual best in her limited scope of role. She renders a perfect feel of an old-ex by blending adequate emotions and expressions.



Sudeep's cameo adds a star attraction to the overall package. Fans can rejoice Sudeep's characterization, as it consists of a good introduction scene, fight sequence and a song. His combination with Comedy Khiladigalu fame Shivaraj KR Pete is enjoyable. Shruthi Hariharan as young Nandini is equally good.



Fans may get tad bit disappointed for the fact that both Ambareesh and Sudeep don't get to share screen space together in the movie.



Ambi Ning Vayassaytho isn't a typical commercial movie following the same routine template of songs, fights and punch dialogues. It is a neat, decent and an entertaining package to be enjoyed with one's family and a big bucket of popcorn.