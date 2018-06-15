 »   »   »  Amma I Love You Review: This Chiranjeevi Sarja Movie Is A Decent Watch!

Story

A millionaire businessman comes back to India to get his ailing mother's health streamlined and to regain her back to normalcy. Things take a different turn when he is advised to take the spiritual path to sort things out rather than the conventional medical procedures.

The protagonist leads a saint kind of life as a beggar as part of the ritual. Would his prayers be answered? Will his mother come back to normal life? What are the obstacles encountered? All these form the rest of the plot.

Upside & Downside

Upside

Core plot

Subtle messages in the movie

Performances

Gurukiran's music

Downside

A rip-off remake

Missed emotions at times

Performances

Chiranjeevi has done total justice to his role. It would have been great if he had shed some extra pounds to look fitter and younger. Sithara as the lead's mother is okay while Nishvika is adequate.

Chikkanna doesn't have the usual stuff and punch as a comedian up to his standards, but is still appealing. The rest of the cast and crew fit into the bill.

Technical Aspects

Gurukiran has come back into the industry with a decent album and a neat background music after a brief gap. The emotional drive in the flick goes hand in hand with his music.

Production values are sufficient and it has once again proved that the legendary actor turned producer, Dwarakish has once shown that money spent on any package should be justified.

KM Chaitanya has remained faithful to the original movie. But certain changes in the script adapting more to the nativity and stars, would have been even better. Nonetheless, nothing will take away the positive points away from him.