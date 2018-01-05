 »   »   » Bruhaspati Movie Review: A Watchable Affair!

Rating: 2.5 /5

After his maiden venture bit the dust, Manoranjan Ravichandran, son of V Ravichandran, is all set to present himself as Bruhaspathi to the audience. Bruhaspati is a remake of Tamil blockbuster, Velai Illa Pattadhari, where Manoranjan would be donning the role of Dhanush from the original. Let's see whether the young crazy star is successful in captivating the attention of audience.

Actors: Manoranjan Ravichandran, Mishti Chakraborthy, Saikumar, Sithara, Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Taarak Ponappa, Prakash Belawadi



Music: V Harikrishna



Producer: Rockline Venkatesh



Banner: Rockline Entertainments Pvt Ltd



Cinematography: Satya Hegde



Directed By: Nanda Kishore



Story



Sudheer is an unemployed civil engineering graduate for four years, who choose to stay home than venturing himself into a job out of his academic domain scope. Sudheer's younger brother gets a pampered reception from his father for being a responsible son and working in an IT company, whilst Sudheer receives series of taunts for being irresponsible and a vagabond.



Sudheer gets a new neighbour (Mishti) and both of them find it hard to get along with each other initially inviting petty cat-mice fights between the duo. A tragic shocker strikes Sudheer's family which makes both Sudheer and his father feel that the former is the sole reason for the catastrophic sadness.



Sudheer then gets a job in his preferred avenue but will be subjected to a series of political games by the antagonist. This not only deters his confidence and attitude, but also demands him to stand back and fight against the odds.



What is that distress which strikes Sudheer's family? Will he be able to bounce back from being a scapegoat of work politics? Will the leading couple get along well in the latter half? All these questions will be answered in theatres.

