 »   »   » Buckaasuura Review: This Ravichandran Starrer Is A Neat Watch!

After Karva's stupendous success, RJ Rohitt is back with yet another flick as the lead alongside Crazy Star V. Ravichandran. Buckaasuura is a psychological thriller which has been directed by Navaneeth and bankrolled by Rohitt himself. The trailer of the movie has garnered positive responses from the audience and has raised the expectation bar on the movie.

Actors: V. Ravichandran, RJ Rohit, Kavya Gowda, Shashikumar, Sithara, Saikumar, Markhand Deshpande, Pavithra Lokesh, Suchendra Prasad, Sadhu Kokila, Sihi Kahi Chandra



Directed By: Navaneeth



Producer: Rohitt



Banner: Padmavathi Pictures



Music: Avinash Sreeram



Cinematography: Mohan



Story



Arya (RJ Rohitt), is a money minded advocate, takes up any case that comes his way as his sole aim is to mint money. He is all game to go to any extent to spike up his business without examining its consequences.



A string of incidences connecting to one of his cases changes his destiny and his perception towards life. What transpires him to deflect from his standpoint?



Upside



Realistic making



Rohitt's performance



Ravichandran's characterization



Cinematography



Downside



Not rich with commercial elements



Comedy sequences are a let down



Performances



Rohitt is evolving as an actor and he seems to have done his own SWOT analysis. The young actor is cautious and has stepped in to the zone which is comfortable and suiting his talent.



Crazy Star Ravichandran as a stylish businessman with a negative shade is appealing. His swanky appeal with an uber cool cigar smoking attitude makes it even better on-screen.



Small screen actress, Kavya Gowda, makes her debut on the silver screen and has brought her experience into Buckaasuura.



Supporting cast have rendered justice to their limited set of roles.



As a support to team Buckaasuura, Rocking Star Yash deserves a special mention for his background voice rendition.



Technical Aspects



Various departments of the movie such as music, cinematography and editing have been adequate to the scale and subject of Buckaasuura. There is neither anything to pinpoint as a grave mistake nor rave exceptionally well about the overall product.



Director Navaneeth has neatly handled the movie pretty well, though, there are certain loopholes in his script. The runtime of the movie is a major plus and that makes Buckaasuura, a neat watch.



Final Verdict



Can lay your 'BUCK' on this 'ASURA'.