 »   »   » Gultoo Review: A Good Attempt

Story

The story revolves around two aspiring and ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to make it big in the industry. They get entangled in a nasty ring of a certain investigative trail which is an outcome of a crime.



The rest of the flick is about how the duo set them free by bailing out of the complex situation and pursues their quest of establishing themselves as successful entrepreneurs.



Lot of questions arise as the movie progresses. Why were these two guys targeted? Who are the minds behind this act? What is the crime? Will they end up as successful entrepreneurs?



Upside & Downside

Upside



Storyline and screenplay treatment



Technicalities



Realistic Making



Downside



Not so familiar faces

Unconventional performances







Performances

Though credit has to be given to the young guns for portraying their roles religiously in their initial phase itself, they could have been even better. However, it could regarded as a pretty satisfying output.



Experienced actors, Rangayana Raghu and Avinash are good in their roles.







Technical Aspects

Director Janardhan Chikkanna has rendered justice as the captain of the ship. He has handled his subject and cinema well. Music by Amit is just okay and the rest of the crew have chipped in with their output.

