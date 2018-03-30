 »   »   » Gultoo Review: A Good Attempt

With a fairly new leading pair and the face of a debutant director, Gultoo, has managed to catch certain eyeballs due to its catchy title and an intriguing first look poster. Does the movie offer the same scope of interest much like its title and first look poster?
Actors: Naveen Shankar, Sonu Gowda, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu
Directed By: Janardhan Chikkanna
Music: Amit Anand
Producer: Prashant Reddy, Devaraja. R
Banner: Vivid Films
Cinematography: Shanthi Sagar
Story
The story revolves around two aspiring and ambitious entrepreneurs who wish to make it big in the industry. They get entangled in a nasty ring of a certain investigative trail which is an outcome of a crime.
The rest of the flick is about how the duo set them free by bailing out of the complex situation and pursues their quest of establishing themselves as successful entrepreneurs.
Lot of questions arise as the movie progresses. Why were these two guys targeted? Who are the minds behind this act? What is the crime? Will they end up as successful entrepreneurs?
Upside & Downside
Upside
Storyline and screenplay treatment
Technicalities
Realistic Making
Downside
Not so familiar faces
Unconventional performances
Performances
Though credit has to be given to the young guns for portraying their roles religiously in their initial phase itself, they could have been even better. However, it could regarded as a pretty satisfying output.
Experienced actors, Rangayana Raghu and Avinash are good in their roles.
Technical Aspects
Director Janardhan Chikkanna has rendered justice as the captain of the ship. He has handled his subject and cinema well. Music by Amit is just okay and the rest of the crew have chipped in with their output.
Final Verdict
Without much promotions and a fairly amateurish team, Gultoo, is a good attempt which can be supported.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.