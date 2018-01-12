 »   »   » Humble Politician Nograj Review: A Fine Entertainer By Danish Sait

Danish Sait, the man who entertains people through his prank calls, has now stepped into the celluloid world to cater the same, but in a bigger and better manner. Humble Politician Nograj, appears to be a parody flick of the present political system and seem to be inundated with black comedy.
A lot of expectations are riding on the movie as is tabulated to be a fun-filled laughter riot. Has the movie lived up to its expectations?
Actors: Danish Sait, Vijay Sendhoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Roger Narayan, Shruthi Hariharan
Directed By: Saad Khan
Producer: Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Hemanth Rao, Rakshith Shetty
Music: Sricharan Pakala, Jeet Singh, DJ Jasmeet, Prajwal Pai
Banner: Pushkar Films, Lost & Found Films, Paramvah Studios
Cinematography: Karm Chawla
Humble Politician Nograj Story
Nograj is a hackneyed corporator, whose sole ambition is to mint big bucks and enjoy maximum power. He decides to test his waters as an MLA from being a corporate and splurges money for same. What happens when he meets his nemesis who seem to be prophesying theory just opposite to him?
Upside & Downside
Upside
Danish Sait's Performance
Saad Khan's Direction
Slapstick Comedy
Kanglish Dialogues
Downside
Hasty Editing at Parts
Screenplay at parts
Performances
Danish Sait is a known figure at a national level for his witty mocks and humorous pranks. When he decided to extend it to a non-stop duration of 2:30 hours in the form of Nograj and Manjunath, it has and indeed is, fun all the way.
Vijay Chendoor is too good and his combination scenes and chemistry with Danish Sait pulls in a lot of attention towards them. It is actually the duo's combination which works more than the dialogues and humour.
The rest of the star cast support the lead actor and the overall movie in sailing at its pre-determined pace.
Technical Aspects
Dialogues are important and is the key aspect of the movie as it holds the entire flick together. The Kanglish writing, puns and the wordplay are very new for Kannada audience, and though, it tends to go overboard at times, they seem to be negligible.
Editing could have been better as the scenes seem to be jagged allowing little time for the audience to enjoy certain dialogues at their own time. Music has been rendered by a group of musicians and has been on the positive side.
There are quite a few scenes which will etch an impact in the minds of audience who would carry them back for discussion.