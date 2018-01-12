 »   »   » Humble Politician Nograj Review: A Fine Entertainer By Danish Sait

Rating: 3.0 /5

Danish Sait, the man who entertains people through his prank calls, has now stepped into the celluloid world to cater the same, but in a bigger and better manner. Humble Politician Nograj, appears to be a parody flick of the present political system and seem to be inundated with black comedy.

A lot of expectations are riding on the movie as is tabulated to be a fun-filled laughter riot. Has the movie lived up to its expectations?



Actors: Danish Sait, Vijay Sendhoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Roger Narayan, Shruthi Hariharan



Directed By: Saad Khan



Producer: Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, Hemanth Rao, Rakshith Shetty



Music: Sricharan Pakala, Jeet Singh, DJ Jasmeet, Prajwal Pai



Banner: Pushkar Films, Lost & Found Films, Paramvah Studios



Cinematography: Karm Chawla



Humble Politician Nograj Story



Nograj is a hackneyed corporator, whose sole ambition is to mint big bucks and enjoy maximum power. He decides to test his waters as an MLA from being a corporate and splurges money for same. What happens when he meets his nemesis who seem to be prophesying theory just opposite to him?

