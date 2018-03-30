 »   »   » Johnny Johnny Yes Papa Review: Watch It If You Have Ample Time To Kill

Related Articles
The hit combination of Johnny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam, is back with the same name, but a different extension. Johnny Johnny Yes Papa is a sequel to the former and is said to be a light-hearted movie much similar to its initial version.
Actors: Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, HG Dattatreya
Directed By: Preetham Gubbi
Music: B. Ajaneesh Lokanath
Producer: Duniya Vijay
Banner: Duniya Talkies
Cinematography: Karunakar A
Story
Johnny (Duniya Vijay), a happy-go-lucky guy, is a small time businessman of his own standards, who runs a website along with his father which handles international calls. Life sails smooth without any turmoil until he encounters Priya (Rachita Ram). Priya's entry into his life affects his professional life and lands him into a critical situation.
How does he manage to crawl out of it is something to be watched out for.
Upside
Certain light-hearted moments
Action
Music
Cinematography
Downside
Weak story
Very predictable screenplay
Performances
Movies like Johnny Johnny Yes papa would never demand exceptional performances from their casting as it doesn't offer one. Especially when you know it's a movie steered by Preetham Gubbi, who takes it light, there could possibly be nothing much to rave about.
All of them have chipped in with their contributions to their limited best and Duniya Vijay excels in the action episodes. Rachita looks beautiful in a couple of songs.
Technical Aspects
Songs by Ajaneesh Lokanath are good and cinematography by Karunakar in songs is noteworthy. Preetham seems to have become stereo typical in his writing and execution aspect and probably needs to reinvent the same.
This approach of ‘any writing for 2.5 hrs of entertainment' may not work all the time though Johnny Johnny Yes Papa could woo a certain section of B & C audiences.
Final Verdict
Johnny Johnny Yes papa is watchable if you have ample time to kill.
