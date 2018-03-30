 »   »   » Johnny Johnny Yes Papa Review: Watch It If You Have Ample Time To Kill

Upside

Certain light-hearted moments

Action

Music

Cinematography



Downside



Weak story

Very predictable screenplay



Performances

Movies like Johnny Johnny Yes papa would never demand exceptional performances from their casting as it doesn't offer one. Especially when you know it's a movie steered by Preetham Gubbi, who takes it light, there could possibly be nothing much to rave about.



All of them have chipped in with their contributions to their limited best and Duniya Vijay excels in the action episodes. Rachita looks beautiful in a couple of songs.







Technical Aspects



Songs by Ajaneesh Lokanath are good and cinematography by Karunakar in songs is noteworthy. Preetham seems to have become stereo typical in his writing and execution aspect and probably needs to reinvent the same.



This approach of ‘any writing for 2.5 hrs of entertainment' may not work all the time though Johnny Johnny Yes Papa could woo a certain section of B & C audiences.







Final Verdict

Johnny Johnny Yes papa is watchable if you have ample time to kill.

