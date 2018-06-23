 »   »   »  Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara Review: A Horror Movie With A Good Message!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Horror thrillers and horror comedies have taken a firm grip over the South Indian movies and the Kannada film industry too isn't alien to these genres with a good number of movies having already come out. Amidst all these, Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara has made an entry to the theatres, which is a horror movie with a slight comic angle as well. How has the movie turned out to be? Keep reading our review on Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara to know more.

The story of Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara revolves aroung a group of friends, who are IT professionals based in Bengaluru. They decide to go for a tour, so as to celebrate the wedding anniversary of one among their friends and they chose a very scenic place. The things that unravel during their journey and their stay at a lodge, have been narrated in the movie, directed by Sri Ni.



Well, the story and the premises of the movie perfectly suit the needs of the genre of the movie. The screenplay has been infused with horror, thrill and comedy elements. Apart from that, Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara also serves its purpose as a message driven movie by delivering an important message towards the end, which is sure to act as an eye-opener.



Sri Ni has done a decent job with the making of the movie. He has properly layered the film and the way in which he has mixed the horror and comedy elements, without affecting the flow of the movie is appreciable. However, a tighter packaging would have given those thrilling moments an elevated experience. The cinematography and editing are fine and at the same time, the music has turned out to be average.



Actress Subha Poonja leads the cast of the movie and she has come up with an effective performance. The comedy angle holds due importance in the movie and it has been handled by Lokesh and Pavan, who deliver according to the requirements. The film also features Madhava Shetty, Sonu Patil etc., in important roles.



Kelavu Dinagala Nanthara has indeed turned out to be a good attempt. It has elements of horror, thrill and comedy in the right proportions and the movie does stay true to its genre.