 »   »   »  Kismat Review: A Well-made Entertainer That Qualifies For A Decent Watch!

Rating: 3.0 /5

After a delayed release (of over a year), the Vijay Raghavendra starrer Kismat, has finally hit screens this week. An honest remake of the Tamil super hit flick, Neram, Kismat stays loyal to the original version close to a centum.

Vijay is an unemployed youngster who has a huge hurdle to clear in his life. That of repaying a loan to a dreaded gangster. His financial instability and the overall status of life don’t convince his lover's parents which creates another issue to the protagonist and hence, decides to elope with his girlfriend, Anu, once he bails himself out of the mess.

But due to his bad Kismat (Luck), every step he takes turns out to be a misadventure where he is often seen being caught in a tangle and struggling to come out of the issue.

How would he emerge victorious and win his lady love forms the rest of the plot?

The dark comedy genre based movie has been made similar to the original version by retaining the slick narrative. The cinematography is appealing as the lighting and camerawork are eye-candy.

Vijay Raghavendra, the director, has scored pretty well with his debut directorial venture and has indeed put in all of his experience in the film industry from the very tender age to till date.

Since the story is simple, the team of Kismat have concentrated more on the technical aspects of the movie along with the performances. The team has indeed rendered the required outputs and emerged as winners.

However, the original version, Neram, appealed to majority of the audience for the runtime as the movie travelled at an adequate pace. At the same time, Kismat is cut down for a smaller duration to make it seem like a fast paced screenplay.

Vijay Raghavendra and Sangeetha Bhat are complete value for one’s money and make a fine on-screen pair. Nandagopal as the dreaded loan lender steals the show with his body language and performance while Chikanna provides the comic relief and is another highlight of the movie.

Kismat is a decent watch for a neat entertainer on the whole. This one will be more than a good movie to people who haven’t watched the original flick.