 »   »   » Raambo 2 Review: This Sharan Starrer Is A Routine Comedy Drama

Raambo 2, is a sequel to 2012 super hit flick, Raambo, starring Sharan and Chikanna as the leading duo. Promising to be a rib-tickling entertainer throughout, Raambo 2 has hit the screens today. Will Raambo 2 be as entertaining and successful as its first part?
Actors: Sharan, Ashika Ranganath, Chikanna, Aindrita Ray, Ravishankar, Kuri Prathap, Tabala Nani
Directed By: Anil Kumar
Producer: Sharan
Music: Arjun Janya
Story
A certain young man (Sharan), who is not excited about his monotonous life, decides to spice it up by setting out for a one-day adventurous trip. Little does he realize that he would encounter a series of interesting episodes which would land him in trouble and at the same time, enable him in meeting new people.
Will the situation be favourable to him? How will his journey turn out to be?
Upside & Downside
Upside
Packed star cast
Arjun Janya's music
Downside
Forced/lame comedy
Bland storyline
Poor direction
Performances
When you don't have a good story and screenplay to back yourself up, even the best of actors look pale on-screen. Actors like Sharan, Chikanna, Ravishankar & Tabla Nani have already proved their mettle in the industry. With such poor writing and execution, even actors of such calibres can do very minimal.
Aindrita Ray and 5 other heroines who appear and vanish with their cameos/song performances offer some respite to the audience.
Technical Aspects
Nothing much to brag about the contributions from the back-end team except Arjun Janya. Janya has done his job religiously to a better extent when compared to the other technical crew.
Other departments such as editing, cinematography, choreography etc., are just okay.
Anil Kumar needs to reinvent the style of writing and execution. A routine comedy-drama template will never ensure success and this reality needs to strike hard to many directors around.
Final Verdict
Not a Raambo. Can give this one a skip!
