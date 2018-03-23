 »   »   » Rajaratha Review: Do Not Go In As A Rangitaranga Fan!

Story

Two different stories run parallel to coincide at a certain point. Abhi (Nirup) and Megha (Avantika), college mates, travel to Chennai in a bus named Rajaratha with various other folks with vivid characteristics. The story involves young rebel fascist leader named Vishwa (Arya), who works with the ruling government, has a huge task up his sleeve to be completed.



It is an interesting combination of a love story laced with an intense political line. How are these characters interlinked?



Upside & Downside

Upside



Puneeth Rajkumar's voiceover



Presentation



Nirup's performance



Interesting editing pattern



Downside



Lagging at parts



Too many characters in the second half



Slight lack of entertainment quotient



Performances

Nirup Bhandari is definitely a star in the making. He is charming, oozes talent with his acting and is also a great dancer. He is exuberant in Rajaratha, much contrast to his previous flick, Rangitaranga.



Avantika Shetty is equally good and scores high with her performance. Arya as Vishwa, the antagonist of the flick is good.



Vinaya Prasad and Ravishankar are amazing and it's a treat to watch them in their respective roles. Vinaya Prasad once again proves that she is a huge bundle of talent and Ravishankar doesn't need any special mention.



It is, however, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's voiceover which locks the audience to their seats with an extra dose of entertainment.



Technical Aspects

Rajaratha, is technically sound and there is literally not a single department which goes down with its quality. Editing is one key asset of the movie as it has employed an interesting approach. Music is endearing while the art direction is eye-soothing.



The story by Anup Bhandari is good but it's the screenplay which hangs a bit low. If only the screenplay of Rajaratha was a bit more engaging than the actual output, then the movie's prospect would have been at a different elevation.





