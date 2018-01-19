 »   »   » Raju Kannada Medium Review: A Feel Good Movie

Cast & Other Details Of The Film

Actors: Gurunandan, Avantika Shetty, Ashika Ranganath, Achyuth Kumar, Suchendra Prasad, Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Prathap, Bigg Boss Pratham (Guest Appearance), Kirik Keerthi (Guest Appearance), Chandan Shetty (Guest Appearance) and Kichcha Sudeep (Guest Appearance)

Directed By: Naresh Kumar

Music: Kiran Ravindranath

Producer: KA Suresh

Banner: Suresh Arts

Cinematography: Shekar Chandra

Story

The movie is about a rural boy who is always in quest of understanding the purport of life. The determined young lad sets himself out of his village in pursuit of his dreams. But he is constantly thrown with tumbling situations and is seen encountering obstacles in every stage which makes it a tedious path for him. Will he be able to fight it out and come over it? Will he be able to achieve what he dreamt of?

Upside & Downside Of The Film

Upside

Sudeep's cameo appearance

Dialogues

Music and cinematography

Breezy screenplay

Downside

Entertainment quotient in the latter half

Performances

Gurunandan is impressive and has carried that appealing feel from his previous movie, 1st Rank Raju. Both Avantika Shetty and Ashika Ranganath are cute and striking, who have complimented Gurunandan well.

Achyuth Kumar, Suchendra Prasad and Sadhu Kokila occupy the screen with their strong presence and have added a notable worth to the movie.

Kichcha Sudeep's cameo is one of the major highlights of the movie followed by cameo performances from Pratham and Kirik Keethi. These could be deemed as the crowd pulling factors which definitely would work in favour of the movie.

Technical Aspects

Kiran Ravindranath's music is one of the highlights of the movie and no wonder the director, Naresh Kumar, was keen on repeating his previous flick's music director.

Cinematography by Suresh Chandra is soothing at places especially the portions of Malnad area while editing is adequate.

Naresh Kumar, the director of the movie, has steered the flick well by packaging sufficient entertaining elements. Working more on his strong zones of catchy dialogue rendition, Naresh seem to have worked more on his comfortable areas for a safe bet.

Final Verdict

A feel good movie which assures of a decent watch this weekend.