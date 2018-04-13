 »   »   » Seizer Review: Give It A Shot This Weekend!

Multi-starrer movies have been the order of the day in the Kannada film industry. After Varadanayaka, Maanikya, Mass Leader, Hebbuli, Chowka & Mufti, Seizer joins the above said bandwagon.
For the first time, Crazy Star V. Ravichandran will be seen alongside Yuva Samrat Chiranjeevi Sarja. Touted to be an out and out action entertainer, Seizer, assures to be perfect cat and mouse fight between protagonists and a powerful antagonist.
Seizer is based on the director's real life incident which happened way back in 2010 and at that point of time did he feel the need to convert that real life incident into a reel life celluloid.
Let's check out whether the movie lives up to the hype and expectations generated by the theatrical trailer.
Actors: V. Ravichandran, Chiranjeevi Sarja, Prakash Raj, Parul Yadav, Sadhu Kokila, Raviprakash, Avinash, Ramesh Bhat
Music: Chandan Shetty
Producer: Trivikram Sapalya & Vinay Krishna
Banner: Druthi Creations, SKLNS Productions
Cinematography: Anji & Rajesh Kata
Directed By: Vinay Krishna
Story
Ravichandran and Chiranjeevi Sarja work together as a vehicle seizing entity via a legal finance company. In a certain situation, they will be required to seize the vehicle of antagonist (Prakash Raj), and that confrontation leads to a scuffle between the protagonists and antagonist.
How will the Ravi-Chiru team take on Prakash? What is the relation between Ravi & Chiru? Will the former emerge successful over the latter? All these questions will be answered during the course of the movie.
Upside & Downside
Upside
Ravichandran & Prakash Raj's Performances
Racy Screenplay
Orchestration of Action Episodes
Downside
Might not appeal to all sections of audience
Lack of Entertaining Elements
Limited scope for remaining cast
Performances
When it's a multi-starrer flick, one really doesn't expect an award winning performances from the casting as 2 or more stars in a single frame itself would render a great visual experience. Ravichandran is at his usual best while Chiranjeevi Sarja shines during action episodes.
Prakash Raj steals the show by dominating his scenes as and when he appears on the frame. Parul Yadav has a limited scope in this action entertainer and is good in her given space.
The rest of the cast is passable.
Technical Aspects
Debutant Director, Vinay Krishna, has fairly knitted an engaging thriller with many a stars under a single roof. He has displayed his potential by successfully handling stars in his debut project.
The screenwriting is good while the dialogues are catchy. But the theme and genre might not appeal to a greater sections of audience.
Bigg Boss Season 5 winner and the recent heartthrob of the state, Rapper Chandan Shetty of Tequila fame has penned and composed music for the flick. Songs are definitely a delight to the young and mass section of audience. However, they don't seem to offer a wide range of variety in terms of different genres though they are enjoyable.
Cinematography is one of the key takeaways of the movie especially during songs. Editing is adequate.
Final Verdict
Give it a shot this weekend!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.