 »   »   » Seizer Review: Give It A Shot This Weekend!

Story

Ravichandran and Chiranjeevi Sarja work together as a vehicle seizing entity via a legal finance company. In a certain situation, they will be required to seize the vehicle of antagonist (Prakash Raj), and that confrontation leads to a scuffle between the protagonists and antagonist.



How will the Ravi-Chiru team take on Prakash? What is the relation between Ravi & Chiru? Will the former emerge successful over the latter? All these questions will be answered during the course of the movie.



Upside & Downside

Upside



Ravichandran & Prakash Raj's Performances



Racy Screenplay



Orchestration of Action Episodes



Downside



Might not appeal to all sections of audience



Lack of Entertaining Elements



Limited scope for remaining cast



Performances

When it's a multi-starrer flick, one really doesn't expect an award winning performances from the casting as 2 or more stars in a single frame itself would render a great visual experience. Ravichandran is at his usual best while Chiranjeevi Sarja shines during action episodes.



Prakash Raj steals the show by dominating his scenes as and when he appears on the frame. Parul Yadav has a limited scope in this action entertainer and is good in her given space.



The rest of the cast is passable.



Technical Aspects

Debutant Director, Vinay Krishna, has fairly knitted an engaging thriller with many a stars under a single roof. He has displayed his potential by successfully handling stars in his debut project.



The screenwriting is good while the dialogues are catchy. But the theme and genre might not appeal to a greater sections of audience.



Bigg Boss Season 5 winner and the recent heartthrob of the state, Rapper Chandan Shetty of Tequila fame has penned and composed music for the flick. Songs are definitely a delight to the young and mass section of audience. However, they don't seem to offer a wide range of variety in terms of different genres though they are enjoyable.



Cinematography is one of the key takeaways of the movie especially during songs. Editing is adequate.

