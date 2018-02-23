 »   »   » Tagaru Review: A HUGE TREAT For Shivarajkumar Fans!

Story

Tagaru Shiva (Shivarajkumar), a daring and an educated cop takes on a ruthless criminal, Dolly (Dhananjay) to put a cap on his activities. Both the protagonist and antagonist appear powerful and the proceedings of the revenge drama travel like a cat-mouse game. How would Shiva stop Dolly's criminalism, forms the rest of plot.



The jumbled screenplay and inclusion of a few near to life incidents are one of the key takeaways of the screenplay.







Upside & Downside

Upside



Shivarajkumar's screen presence

Dialogues

Lead performances

Music

Last 30 minutes of the movie



Downside



Too much action

Cliched storyline







Performances

Shivarajkumar is definitely the main asset of the movie. His charisma, persona and style just swoon the audiences. He once again proves as to why he is called the King of Kannada cinema.



Bhavana and Manvitha are adequate to their roles and have rendered the required amount of justice.



Dhananjay would be a big name from this movie as his characterization and performance would stand out as a show stealer. He walks out with bigger accolades alongside Shivanna in this cat-mouse race.



Vashishta Simha is impressive as well and a right fit to the flick.







Technical Aspects

Duniya Soori has come up with his typical genre of blood, crime and riveting dialogues. Though the story by him is usual, it's his screenplay and dialogue writing whichputs him in the limelight.



Young and aspiring music director, Charan Raj is a major contributor for this quality product. Be it songs or background music, both are top notch with superior output.

Mahendra Simha cinematography & Deepu S Kumar's editing too adds weightage to the overall flick.





