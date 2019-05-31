Amar Movie Review: Another Typical Love Story With Different Twists; Abhishek Reminds Of Ambareesh!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Abhishek Ambareesh, Tanya Hope Director: Nagashekar

Amar was one of the most awaited films of Sandalwood for several reasons. While son of Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek Ambareesh made his Sandalwood debut with this film, it is the last film the Rebel Star featured in. Today, the romantic flick released across Karnataka. It has been helmed by none other than Nagshekar, who is known for making films of this genre. The story revolves around the protagonist Amar and his quest for the love of his life.

Amar is a wealthy industrialist who falls in love with Barbie (Tanya Hope), after meeting her for the first time. The love between the two bloom, but only to end when they are on the verge of getting married. Why did Amar choose to leave his ladylove? Will he able to reconcile with her? You need to watch the movie to figure this out.

The film comes across as any other typical love story that deals with romance, objection from the family, sacrifices and emotional upheaval. Though there is nothing different about Amar when compared to other romantic films, a few twists and nuances make it appealing.

There was a lot expected from Abhishek considering the fact that he's the son of the legendary actor Ambareesh. In Amar, Abhishek is portrayed as a mass hero and lover boy. Nevertheless, his delivery of dialogues reminds you of the Rebel Star. It can be said that the actor has a decent screen presence. Meanwhile, Tanya Hope has yet again proved her acting skills through this film. Her role is more prominent in the second half.

As far as the rest of the cast is concerned, Sadhu Kokila and Chikanna's characters crack you up. Devaraj, Sudha Rani and Raj Deepak have delivered good acting. Challenging Star Darshan's cameo is one of the highlights of Amar.

He's introduced through a Kodava song and later appears in two more scenes. However, his dialogues are limited.

Pros

Arjun Janya has taken care of the music and it is one of the best features of the film. All the songs are catchy and well-composed. Another appealing factor about Amar is the display of a few mind-blowing locations. The camera work is something worth appreciating.

Cons

Amar, however, comes across as a typical love story that a few would be bored of. Though the plot is different, the style of narration and a few redundant scenes bring it down. Though Abhishek has a good screen presence, there is a lot of room for improvement in terms of acting and dancing.

Verdict

For those who would like to tickle their romantic bone and want to escape from the hustle bustle of daily life, Amar is the right pick.