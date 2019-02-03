Bazaar Review: Simple Suni Breaks The Mould By Creating A Decent Action-Romantic Piece!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Dhanveer Gowda, Aditi Prabhudeva Director: Suni

Director Suni with his latest film Bazaar had broken the mould he seemed to have created over the years. The man who was known for making light-hearted movies, has entered the realm of action with Bazaar. The film which revolves around the gambling process of pigeon racing and love failure, manages to entertain the mass with its commercial elements. Similar to his previous films, the director has successfully introduced new talent in his latest work, too.

Kalki (Dhanveer Gowda) is an orphan who is brought up by Yajamana (Sharath Lohitashwa), who is known for holding a upper hand in pigeon racing. the young man is looking for love only to suffer the pain of failure. That's when he meets Parijatha (Aditi Prabhudeva), who constantly declines his proposals.

The film showcases two stories simultaneously as the plot develops. While, on one side Parijatha begins to fall for Kalki, he begins to ignore her only to concentrate on a big competition of pigeon racing. the climax of the movie focuses on the tragedy-stricken hero's life; by introducing a few twist and turns.

Bazaar has a decent storyline which takes you through the process of pigeon racing and the underworld mafia associated with the illegal game. Though the film is missing an attention-grabbing screenplay, the director has succeeded in introducing a few commercial elements.

Newbie Dhanveer Gowda could do a better job in terms of acting. However, his physical transformation for the movie is worth appreciating. The music has impressed the fans. Ravi Basur's background score is one of the highlights of Bazaar.

For those who have appreciated Suni's light-hearted films, Bazaar is breath of fresh air. The film can be enjoyed if you like action flicks.