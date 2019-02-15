English
    Bell Bottom Review: Rishab As Hero Is Noteworthy! Jayatheertha's Quirky Direction Appreciated

    3.0/5
    Star Cast: Rishab Shetty, Haripriya
    Director: Jayatheertha

    Lately, Sandalwood has witnessed several commercial blockbusters. It had been a while since the audience got to watch an offbeat film. Rishab Shetty's film Bell Bottom, which released today (February 15, 2019), has come across as a breath of fresh air. Jayatheertha's story-telling takes you back in time as the protagonist tries to investigate a case in this crime-thriller. Everyone was eager to know what the film had to offer considering the fact that Rishab Shetty was playing the hero for the first time. Haripriya too was showcased in a never-seen-before avatar. Are you planning on catching the film this weekend? Here's what you can expect.

    Bell Bottom Review: Rishab As Hero Is Noteworthy!

    Plot

    Divakara (Rishab) is a wannabe detective, but a cop by profession. He takes up one of the biggest cases in his area in order to establish himself as a spy. During the investigation, he ends up meeting several quirky characters that only make it harder for it to solve the case. Amidst this, he finds love in Kusuma (Haripriya), who is involved in selling illegal liquor. Will Divakar be able to solve the case? Do he and Kusuma become one? The suspense is unveiled in the second half of the film.

    Performances

    Rishab Shetty's acting is one of the highlights of the film. As a hero, he's delivered a noteworthy performance. There is no qualm regarding that. Haripriya has also delivered a powerful act. Yet again, she's proved that she's one of the most versatile actresses. Yograj Bhat has appeared in a special role stealing the limelight.

    Direction

    Jayatheertha's Bell Bottom is everything an unconventional movie lover wishes to watch. Focus on little nuances is highly appreciable. These tiny details help the viewers travel back in time and relate to the scenario in the 80s. However, the narration in the first half is a tad bit slow. But, the filmmaker has ensured to retain the suspense factor until the end, which would keep the audience hooked on to the screen.

    Technical Aspects

    Ajneesh Loknath's BGM is apt for the 80s scenes as they take the audience on a melodious ride. The costumes that have been used only make the characters come more alive. Cinematography successfully induces a nostalgic feel among the audience.

    Pros

    Rishab Shetty's acting skills
    Dialogue delivery & comedy sequences
    Quirky story-telling

    Cons

    Tight screenplay
    Slow narration

    Verdict

    Rishab Shetty's Bell Bottom is a total family entertainer with a combination of laughter, suspense, romance and drama. For those who are seeking an escape from the modern day world, Bell Bottom offers a ride back in time.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
