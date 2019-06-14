English
    I Love You Movie Review: Upendra and Chandru Deliver A Perfect Weekend Entertainer

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.0/5

    Director R. Chandru is back to his forte with yet another love story. This time, he has not teamed up with a chocolate boy, but instead, the real star of Kannada Cinema, which is set to offer some thrill, and experience.

    Chandru is known for churning out good love stories while Upendra is loved for his typical philosophical dialogues, which he is famous for. Has the duo planned a combination of this for the audience?

    Story

    Santhosh, a rich businessperson, is married to a typical traditional person (much to the wishes of his father) who is a dutiful wife and carries off her chores religiously. The couple has a daughter but Santhosh is not the right fit for an institution called marriage, as he seems least interested in the same.

    He happens to bump across Dharmika who happens to be his classmate and love interest during his college days. He has some feelings towards Dharmika in the present time and it is here the audience will have to see whether he gets connected to Dharmika back or stays loyal to his marriage.

    Positives

    Chandru's Presentation

    Uppi's Performance

    Certain Philosophical Dialogues

    Rachitha & Sonu's Performances

    Negatives

    Songs

    Might not appeal to all sections of audience

    Performances

    Uppi is at his usual best. He is active, energetic, looks fit, young and renders a top-notch performance. It is always a treat to watch him mouth dialogues in his usual style. Rachitha Ram has a meaty character and she has utilized the opportunity to the level best. Sonu's performance, especially her body language wins it for her and the movie. Rest of them have done their respective jobs pretty well.

    Technical Aspects

    Chandru, as pressed earlier, is a master in making love stories and he has once again scored well with I Love You. The storyline, treatment of the story and allocating weightage to the characters are well worked out, which pretty much has done the trick for him. He is aided by Upendra's contribution in dialogues (which is known to the audience as Uppi's dialogues often linger in the ears of the audience).

    Chandru and Upendra were sure that this movie would be a safe bet as it appeals to the young set of audience in particular and seems to be contented with the limited appeal.

    Dr. Kiran's music seems to be on the downside as the tunes aren't too catchy and doesn't justify the genre of a love story. The background music too appears gloomy.

    I Love You

    Editing by Deepu and Cinematography by Sugnaan are good.

    Final Verdict

    I Love You comes in as a neat entertainer if you are a Upendra fan or like his style of movies. Chandru doesn't disappoint you if you are not expecting something crazy from the Uppi-Chandru combination.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 18:44 [IST]
