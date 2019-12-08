    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Katha Sangama Review: A Unique Experience

      Star Cast: Kishore, Prakash Belawadi, Yagna Shetty
      Director: Karan Ananth, Chandrajith, Rahul PK

      Katha Sangama, an anthology of seven short films, arrived in theatres recently, giving cinemagoers a reason to rejoice. The movie, touted to be a tribute to the legendary Puttanna Kanagal, has piqued the curiosity big time and this makes it an important release for all concerned. So, did it live up to expectations and do justice to the ace filmmaker's legacy? Read the Katha Sangama review to find out.

      Katha Sangama Review: A Unique Experience

      Plot

      The film features seven simple yet touching stories, which are fairly different from each other. However, the emotions associated with them have a universal appeal. While some give fans food for thought, the others are heartwarming.

      Screenplay

      Each story has a different style and this makes Katha Sangama a unique experience for viewers. The first 'chapter' Rainbowland clicks because of the father daughter bond and its effective its effective presentation. It also carries a strong message for all concerned.

      Sathya Katha Prasanga too makes a strong impact, and this likely to connect with the older generation. Girgitle is a surprising attempt at storytelling and bears testimony to the director's creative abilities. The other stories too have their high points and click to some extent. However, as they are not too long,the audience might not be able to process the finer details.

      Performances

      Katha Sangama features several top-notch performers and this works in its favour. Actors such as Kishore, Prakash Belawadi and Raj B Shetty do justice to their parts, proving their mettle. However, given the storytelling format, some characters lack depth, which might not go down too well with a section of the audience.

      Technical Aspects

      As several technicians have worked on Katha Sangama it is a mixed bag. The cinematographer have done a fair job and highlighted the themes associated with the stories. Music is decent with Manasina Olage and Arivu Beku striking a chord. Other technical departments too have been handled well.

      Pros

      Unique Experience For Fans

      Good Performances

      Effective Cinematography

      Cons

      Not Everyone's Cup Of Tea

      Some Characters Lack Depth

      Verdict

      Katha Sangama is an unconventional attempt at storytelling that might click with the target audience.

      Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 13:35 [IST]
