Missing Boy Review : Little Nuances In This Mother-Son Saga Makes It A Winner

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Gurunandan, Archana Jayakrishnan Director: Raghu Ram

Raghu Ram directorial Missing Boy is the latest Kannada film based on a real-life incident, which had once become the talk of the town. The film is produced by Kolla Praveen with actors Gurunandan, Jai Jagadish, Vijayalakshmi Singh, Ravishankar Gowda and others playing prominent roles. Missing Boy may lack commercial elements and masala factors, but the makers have portrayed human emotions in the most realistic way, which becomes the essence of the film.

The movie revolves around a mother and son relationship. The mother's desire to find her son and the boy's search for his long lost mother is the highlight of the film. As far as the plot is concerned, Nishchay Jagadish (Gurunandan) leads a lavish life in a foreign nation. He comes to India to find his mother armed with only a childhood photograph of his. The film takes an interesting turn when Nishchay embarks on a journey looking for his mother single-handedly in the whole of Karnataka.

The emotions behind his ambition to reunite with his biological mother, 25 years after separation leaves an impact on the viewers. The makers have done a good job in terms of retaining the same level of emotional connect from the start to the end. The display of little nuances in the most realistic manner is admirable.

Rangayana Raghu has yet again impressed the fans with his character ACP Lavakumar. Theatre artist Bhageerathi Basi Kadam has done an impressive job with her mother role. The cinematography and background music do justice to the plot. Missing Boy comes across as a fresh breath of air for cine lovers looking for a non-commercial film.