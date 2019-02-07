English
    Nata Sarvabhouma Review: Puneeth Rajkumar Aces His First Horror Film!

    3.5/5
    Star Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachita Ram, Anupama Parameswaran
    Director: Pavan Wadeyar

    Not only has Power Star Puneeth made his fans dance to the tunes of the track 'Open The Bottle' from his latest film Nata Sarvabhouma, but the film has managed to bring chills down fans' spine! One of the most-awaited films of 2019 graced the theaters last night. Due to increased demands of the audience, the movie witnessed an early booking and release. Going by what the fans have to say, Puneeth has nailed his first horror-thriller flick. Critics too have given the movie a positive feedback. Here's all you need to know about Nata Sarvabhouma if you're yet to watch it!

    Nata Sarvabhouma Review: Puneeth Aces His First Horror Film

    Plot

    Puneeth Rajkumar plays the role of an investigative journalist. If we reveal anything more about the film, it would kill the fun. The movie revolves around the story of a spirit. Protagonist Gagan Dixit (Puneeth) goes to Bangalore from Kolkata. The story commences from here. Not knowing why he's in Bangalore, he's seen attacking a few people. He behaves in a bizarre manner. What's making him put up such a weird act? Does he get possessed? Is this the reason behind all the incidents that occur in the story? The makers have disclosed this in the climax.

    Puneeth Is One Of Main Highlights!

    Through his exceptional acting, Puneeth has proved the title Nata Sarvabhouma was meant for him. Unlike his previous films, he's surprised his fans in a never-seen before avatar. His acting, dancing and mind-blowing fighting sequences are the major plus points of the film. Puneeth is the treasure of the movie.

    Rachita Nails The First Half & Anupama The Second

    Rachita Ram is seen as Sakshi and Anupama as Shruthi. Simlar to Puneeth, Rachita has also portrayed a very different role in Nata Sarvabhouma. She's has proved herself as a versatile actress by taking up something different from her usual conventional roles. Meanwhile, Anupama who appears in the second half of the film comes across extremely charming. There's not a single qualm regarding these two actresses.

    Pavan Introduces An Unexpected Twist

    It would be apt to call Nata Sarvabhouma a thriller film around the story of a spirit than a horror flick. Fans are taken aback by what the director Pavan has to offer them in the climax. He surprises the audience with the most unexpected twist towards the end of the film. His style of narration has been praised and this makes for another reason to watch the movie.

    Performances

    Besides the lead characters, comedian Chikkana and Sadhu Kokila have added extra flavour to the film with their hilarious sequences. Ravi Shankar is seen as a politician in Nata Sarvabhouma. Over all, fans are extremely happy and satisfied with all the characters in the movie.

    Background Score & Music

    There are a total of four songs in Nata Sarvabhouma. Puneeth has showcased himself as an exceptional dancer in the songs Open The Bottle and Dance with Appu. Undoubtedly, D Imman has managed to leave an impression on the fans with his music and background score in the movie.

    Verdict

    Nata Sarvabhouma is a complete Power-packed movie. Even if watched multiple times, the film wouldn't seize to entertain the fans. Nata Sarvabhouma is a combo of several factors such as, love, laughter, stunts, suspense and more that one seeks from a film!

