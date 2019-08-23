English
    Randhawa Movie Review: Bhuvan Gives His Best! Story Boasts Interesting Premise, But Slow Narrative

    By
    |
    Rating:
    3.5/5

    Randhawa is the latest Sandalwood film helmed by debutant director Sunil Acharya. The suspense thriller revolves around Bhuvan Ponanna's character Robert, who is an Ornithologist. The protagonist goes looking for a rare bird in a place called Odeyana Samudra, with which he has a connection much beyond his understanding. The story of king Randhawa runs parallel to Robert's quest. What is it that Robert is looking for? The film manages to hold the audiences' attention with an interesting premise, but the narrative is dragged a bit much for a film of such a genre.

    Randhawa Movie Review

    Bhuvan Ponanna has used the opportunity well to display his admirable acting skills. The actor has done all the justice to his character and gained more fan following with his screen presence. However, Jahangir's comedy could have been cut shorter, as it feels forced at times.

    Meanwhile, the film which has been shot in some of the most spectacular locations is a treat to the eyes. We ought to appreciate the efforts put in by the technical team. Music director Shashank Sheshagiri has done the background score for Radhawa. His music by the debutant is one of the highlights of the movie.

    Sunil Acharya has tried to unearth topics that are seldom dealt by Kannada filmmakers. His style seems experimental, which sometimes might feel a tad bit too much. The Narrative, however, could have been better, maintaining pace with the plot.

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 20:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019
