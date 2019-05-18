Ratnamanjari Review: Horror-thriller Based On Real Life Event Keeps You Hooked To Your Seats

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Raj Charan, Akhila Prakash Director: PraSidh

When the makers of Ratnamanjari announced the film, the audience was quite excited to witness another horror-thriller after Nata Sarvabhouma. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz among the horror fans. The film is based on a real-life event that took place in the US. It is directed by PraSidh, who made his directorial debut with this film.

The story revolves around man living in US, who originally belongs from Coorg, in Karnataka, India. Raj Charan plays the role of the protagonist Siddhantha. He is married to Gowri, played by Akhila Prakash. The story takes an interesting turn, when couple comes across a few strange events in their new house, which is believed to be haunted.

Upon facing a suspicious murder in the neighborhood, Sidhanth aka Siddu decided to solve the mystery. The journey to truth lands him in Kodagu. He enters Ratnamanjari estate and thus the actual story begins.

Though the length of the film might seem a tad bit dragged for a few who like much crisp narrative, the story keeps you hooked on to the screen. The gloomy ambience, and spooky bungalow adds more flavors to the story. However, the film ends with a romantic song, which doesn't seem to fit well.

Raj Charan's acting was decent, but looked like the team had placed the onus of heavy duty for a new comer. The other characters have done justice to their roles, considering the fact that they had little work to do compared to the hero, Siddu.

Cinematography comes across as an appealing factor Preetham Taginamane has captured Kodagu at its best. For a movie that hosts only new comers, director PraSidh has done a good job. He's also balanced the suspense and horror factors well.