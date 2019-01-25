Seetharama Kalyana Review: Mass Entertainer Wins Audience’s Appreciation But Has A Few Flaws

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Nikhil Kumar, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar Director: A Harsha

Seetharama Kalyana was one of the movies that the fan looked forward to watching this year. The Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram starrer was released across 400 theaters in Karnataka. The first show was screened at 6 am today. Though the film has received mixed reaction, it has been praised a few particular aspects. While Rachita Ram showcases naïve character, Yuvaraja Nikhil Kumar has impressed the audience with his improved acting skills and fighting sequences. Is the movie worth watching? Let's find out below

Plot

The story revolves around the lead characters Geetha and Arya, played by Rachita Ram and Nikhil Kumar respectively, who belong from well-established joint families. Arya falls in love with Geetha at the first sight. Their love story forms the base of the story with a few twists and turns. However, the latter half of the film focuses on difficulties and issues faced by farmers. Only upon watching the entire film the audience will be able to join the dots.

Performances

Jaguar Nikhil has yet again proved he's the heartthrob by displaying his style quotient. Besides carrying a corporate look, which is new to him, he's also won appreciation for his performance in fight sequences. His delivery of dialogues is another highlight of the film. However, at certain points, his acting seems a tad bit forced. Meanwhile, Rachita Ram comes across as a naïve girl always clad in traditional attire. she's carried the village girl look extremely well and executed it in a brilliant manner.

Direction

Choreographer turned director A Harsha has made Seetharam Kalyana as vibrant and colorful as all his previous films. He's chosen the apt storyline and location in order to make the film appealing to the viewers. He's been praised for doing a brilliant job in terms of direction.

Technical Aspects

One of the highlights of Seetharama Kalyana is its camera work and highly impressive background score. Fans couldn't get over the songs, that continue to ring in their ear even after exiting the theater. The song Nannu Ninna Raja Ninu Nanna Rani song voiced by Kailash Kher is worth tapping your foot to.

Positives

Harsha's directorial skills

Impressive background score

Emotional appeal

Negatives

Unnecessary comedy sequences

Stereotypical storyline

Nikhil's exaggerated acting

Verdict

Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram's Seetharama Kalyana is a mass cinema with entertaining family storyline and also includes other commercial factors. While Harsha is praised for his directorial skills, Nikhil could work on his acting skills for a much smoother execution. Overall, it's a decent watch.

