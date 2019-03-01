Yajamana Review : Darshan's Family Entertainer Is Near Perfect; Look Out For Rashmika & Dhananjay!

Rating: 3.5 /5 Star Cast: Darshan, Rashmika Mandanna, Tanya Hope Director: Harikrishna, P Kumaran

Yajamana, which was expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2019, is finally out in the theatres. Social media is flooded with Tweets and comments regarding D Boss' film. The trailer and songs from the film became an internet sensation upon release and set high expectation among the fans. A few went on to say that Yajamana would be the biggest hit of Darshan's and also that it would be on par with Yash's KGF. Now that the movie is out, fans have given their verdict. Going by what everyone has to say, Yajamana is Darshan's near perfect work. However, one needs to look out for the female lead Rashmika Mandanna and Dhananjay aka Mitay Suri. Read below to know what Yajamana has in the store to offer you!

Plot

Darshan is seen as Krishna, who owns his own brand of oil in the region of Hulidurga. He is a man of principles and always the entire village looks up to him. A commercial oil firm from a different region tries to take over Hulidurga. The conflict between the corporate and Krishna is the premise of the story. Will he be able to fight for justice and save his people from falling prey to the corporates? We wouldn't give that away. Watch the film to know it yourself!

Performances

Yajamana grabbed a lot of attention for its star cast. As promised in the trailer and songs, the film has kept up to the fans' expectations in terms of showcasing every character in an unbiased manner. Though Darshan is the main highlight of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna as Kaveri is showered with whistles when she makes an entry. Besides the lead actors, Tanya Hope, Sadhu Kokila and Devaraj have played their parts exceptionally well. No character seems redundant in the film.

Direction & Editing

Directors P Kumaran and Harikrishna have apparently put every segment of the film together from scratch. Harikrishna directorial skills have successfully established a flow in the movie. Different facets such as action, music, emotions and narrative, fit into one another and complete the puzzle. Though there are a few flaws such as the placement of songs and dragged scenes at a few places, the makers have managed to offer a complete family package to the audience.

Technical Aspects & Music

Needless to say, D Boss' presence alone on the screen can make any scene come alive. Adding more flavor to his existing aura is the brilliant cinematography incorporated in Yajamana. The cameras have made the fighting sequences look more realistic and different from the usual. Watching the beautiful locations in the songs give you the good feels. Overall, the film comes across as appealing.

There's nothing much to say about the musical aspect of the film, as all the songs from Yajamana were chartbusters prior to its release. Director Harikrishna has taken care of the music too.

Pros

Complete family entertainer

Has social message to give away

Rashmika & Darshan's refreshing pairing

Darshan's comeback film

Cons

Predictable storyline

Displacement of songs

Slow first half

Verdict

Darshan and Rashmika's Yajamana is a typical mass entertainer with all the desired masala. Despite being a commercial film, it has a social message to give away. D Boss' film is near perfect and can act as a relaxing factor for those of you who are seeking something fun to catch up on.