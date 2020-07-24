French Biriyani Movie Review: A Comedy Of Errors That’s Worth Watching For Danish Sait’s Performance

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan Director: Pannaga Bharana

French Biriyani is a comedy entertainer movie directed by Pannaga Bharana and presented by Amazon Prime Video. The movie stars Danish Sait and Sal Yusuf in the lead roles. The music is composed by Vasuki Vaibhav while the cinematography is by Karthik Palani and it is edited by Deepu S Kumar. The film is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK productions banner.

Plot

French Biriyani is the story of Simon (Sal Yusuf), representative of a pharmaceutical company from France and Asgar (Danish Sait), a local auto driver from Shivajinagar, who share a two-day long journey in Bengaluru. That twisted journey with a comedy of errors changes the way they look at life. What results from this goofed up journey is the heartstring of 'French Biriyani’. With every possible wrong ingredient added by fate, it inevitably becomes a recipe for disaster.

Review

Panaga Bharana’s direction and screenplay bring to fore the diversity of people and accents found in Bengaluru. There is a lot of insider humour about the city spearheaded by lead man Danish Sait who plays the Deccani Urdu-spouting roadster to the T. The movie manages in setting up the story really well and keeps you entertained and invested in the proceedings.

However, it does suffer from the curse of the second half, as the momentum developed by story takes a beating. The plot gets dense and contrived with many inconsequential sequences appearing in quick succession. But things fall back on track in its final leg towards the climax.

Performances

Danish fans will be happy to see him in French Biriyani. His performance single-handedly helps in keeping the film afloat. He is ably supported in the task by Sal Yusuf as the perennially confused French man Simon. Disha Madan as a news-hungry reporter and Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy as the assertive Rahila (Asgar’s sister) perform well. Rangayana Raghu, Pitobash Tripathy, Mahentesh Hiremath, Nagabhushana NS, Sampath and the entire extended cast perform ably as well.

Verdict

French Biriyani is a far from a perfect film, but what it offers is a potpourri of eccentric characters from different walks of life, cultures and religions. It then pits them against each other in a desperate search of a lost bag and a case of mistaken identity. The movie falters in places due to its inconsistent writing, but none the less remains largely entertaining thanks to the oddball characters and their hilarious shenanigans.

We give 3.0 stars out of 5 for Danish Sait-Sal Yusuf’s French Biriyani.

