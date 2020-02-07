Gentleman Movie Review: The Prajwal Devaraj Starrer Takes The Audiences On An Interesting Journey

Rating: 4.0 /5 Star Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Nishvika Naidu, Sanchari Vijay Director: Jadesh Kumar

The leading man’s family is in trouble. He needs to save them but faces a major hurdle. He sleeps for 18 hours a day whenever he is in shock. How he overcomes his situation and saves his family forms the crux of the movie’s story.

On the surface, Gentleman comes across as a quintessential commercial entertainer. But the movie packs in a number of novel issues in its run time. The movie also sheds light on the drug Menafar that’s used in trafficking women’s egg. But the entire story of the film primarily revolves around the syndrome suffered by its leading man, known as the sleeping beauty syndrome. Therefore Bharat (Prajwal Devaraj) must manage his work, family and love life in just 6 hours.

Actor Prajwal Devaraj as Bharat has done a splendid job in the lead role. The actor brings both classy and massy shades to his character. Nishvika Naidu who plays the female lead has also enacted well in her limited screen time. But, the standout performance in the film has been delivered by Sanchari Vijay as the police inspector. His character’s twist adds thrill to the movie’s proceedings. Child actress Aaradhya too shines in her role.

The film has a good story that’s been interpreted well on screen with its able screenplay. Director Jabesh Kumar’s novel concept and effort does pay off well. However, the movie lacks a bit in terms of comedy and the romantic track between the lead actors. The music of the film composed by Ajaneesh B Loknath and the action sequences are the other highlights of the film.

All in all, Gentleman is a complete entertainer. It offers an interesting story that has been executed very well. The movie is a wonderful pick for the cinema-going audiences this week.

ALSO READ: Prajwal Devaraj And Nishvika Naidu Starrer Gentleman Remake Rights Are Already In Demand