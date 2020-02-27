Mayabazar Twitter Review: Here’s What Audience Feel About The Puneet Rajkumar Movie

The much-anticipated movie Mayabazar 2016 is running at a good pace at the theatres. The film helmed by debutant Radhakrishna Reddy features Vasishta N. Simha, Raj B. Shetty, Prakash Raj, Achyuth, Sudharani and Chaitra Rao in pivotal roles. Mithun Mukundan has composed the music for the movie while the camera is cranked by Abhishek Kasargod.

The content-driven film revolves around the demonetization which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi It nullified 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. Mayabazar is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar under his home banner, PRK Productions. It is the second production venture of the actor after Hemanth M Rao's Kavalu Daari. Puneet will be seen essaying a cameo in a song in Mayabazar, sung by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Let's have a look at what the audience feels about the movie...