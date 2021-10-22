Rathnan Prapancha Review: Dhananjay's Film Is A Heartwarming Entertainer!

Rating: 3.5 /5

Daali Dhananjay's highly talked about film Rathnan Prapancha has just hit Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Rohit Padaki, the film also features Reba Monica John, Panju, Anu Prabhakar, Achyuth Kumar and Vainidhi Jagadish in prominent roles.

Story

Rathnakara (Dhananjay) is a middle-class employee living with his mother in Bengaluru. He is frustrated with the childish behaviour of his mother Saroja (Umashree). One fine day, he meets Mayuri (Reba Monica John), an aspiring research journalist, who tells him about the truth of his birth. What happens to Rathnakara's life post their shocking conversation and how Tabassum, Udaal Babu Rao and Yellavva are connected to his life, forms the crux of the story.

Performances

Dhananjay invents a new persona for himself with this film. He looks very natural, extremely confident and plays it to perfection. Pramod Manju shows fineness in his acting and body language. He is equally authoritative in both emotional episodes and causal scenes. His north Karnataka dialect is mainly highlighted, and he is surely going to have a better career in Sandalwood if he chooses scripts carefully. Veteran actress, Umashree has made a strong comeback with another fabulous performance. Her character will haunt you even when the film ends. Shruti is an asset to the movie and does an excellent job in a few scenes in the second half. Reba Monica plays her part convincingly. Anu Prabhakar, Ravishankar Gowda, Achyut Kumar, MS Jahangeer, Shobha Raghavendra have done justice to their respective roles.

Story, Screenplay and Direction

Rohit Padaki has come up with an intense emotional travel drama. What makes this film interesting is its screenplay. The screenplay is written in such a way that the tempo and curiosity are maintained till last. There is an interesting twist towards the interval which will make you curious about the climax. The plot of the film is simple, But the film's characterizations and writing make a big difference. Each character is very well established and has an introduction, an arc and a proper finishing (even for small characters like Biradar). Plus points are characterizations, dialogues, dialect and the subject.

Technical Aspects

Camerawork by Shreesha Kuduvalli is pretty good. The production design is decent. Dialogues written by the director Rohit Padaki are excellent and have a depth to it. Deepu S Kumar's editing is neat. B Ajaneesh Loknath's songs and background score are top-notch.

Verdict

On a whole, Rathnan Prapancha has something that connects to everybody and ends up with an intense and emotional climax. It's a must-watch dramedy.