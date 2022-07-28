Vikrant Rona Movie Review: A Bone-Chilling Murder Mystery Topped With Kiccha Sudeep's Swag!

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Jacqueline Fernandez Director: Anup Bhandari

Vikrant Rona is Kichcha Sudeep's most prestigious outing so far. The movie, which is made on a budget of Rs 95 Crore, was released in 3D format to spice up the cinematic experience of this action-adventure fantasy drama that hit the screens on July 28.

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, the movie has been receiving great enthusiasm from fans and adventure movie lovers. Sudeep's portrayal of Vikrant Rona is most stylish and aptly set the tone and theme for this period drama, set almost half a century ago, in the tropical rainforest of a fictional village.

Story:

The film's story is set in a haunted place called Kamorottu. The movie starts with the murder of a police officer, and the serial killing of kids follows. Vikrant Rona (Sudeep) is assigned to solve these mysterious deaths. Who is behind all these deaths and how Vikrant Rona finds the serial killer forms the rest of the story.



Performances:

Kiccha Sudeep carried the same swag throughout the film, whether it is action sequences, dialogues, acting, or dance moves. His acting in pre-climax will make you teary-eyed. Nirup Bhandari as Sanju is decent but he surprises in the second half. Neethu Ashok is cute and gorgeous and she will shine in Sandalwood in the future. Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma will add more glamour to the film and the chart-buster song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' is a treat to watch on the big screen. So many new faces performed well in this film.

Technical Aspects:

Anup Bhandari played it safe by choosing his strong genre. He used the same template as Rangitaranga for Vikrant Rona. His writing in the second half is excellent. The emotional scenes are well written and will connect with the audience. Shiva Kumar's artwork is magical while William David's visuals are outstanding. Vikrant Rona will leave you with a hangover. The fights composed by A Vijay are excellent. Jani master's dance choreography was excellent, especially in the song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'.

B Ajaneesh Loknath's songs and background music elevated the film to the next level. He is the biggest asset to the film, and his rerecording was excellent. But the editing in the first half could have been better.

Positives:

Kichcha Sudeep's Performance

Anup Bhandari's Storytelling

Ajaneesh Lokanath's Songs & BGM

William David's Top-Notch Visuals

'Ra Ra Rakkamma' Song

Pre Climax And Climax Twists

Negatives:

Runtime

Slow-paced 1st Half

Unwanted Characters

Final Verdict:

Overall, Vikrant Rona is an emotional mystery thriller, which can be watched on the big screen for an amazing 3D experience.